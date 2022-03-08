iPhone SE 3 (2022): Apple’s cheapest handset returns

Can you believe it’s been nearly two years since the launch of the brilliant little iPhone SE? ‘Little’ being the operative word – the repackaged iPhone SE (2020) took the iPhone back to the days when phones fit in the hand without compromising componentry, and it sold like hotcakes. Yet a follow-up was a bit uncertain – until now, that is.

Looking back, however, its 2022 arrival couldn’t have been more obvious. We previously heard reports of dwindling iPhone SE stock levels in the run-up to Apple’s “Peek Performance” event held on 8 March, as well as a brief store listing for a new iPhone SE case. Not to mention that Apple’s own storefront did its usual thing of going offline mere hours before the event, too.

But now, of course, Apple has finally lifted the lid on the iPhone SE (2022), and what a remarkable little phone it sets itself out to be.

Right off the bat, the iPhone SE now supports 5G connections. This comes courtesy of the new A15 Bionic chipset, which was last found powering Apple’s iPhone 13 range of full-fat flagships. The 2020 iPhone SE used the A13 Bionic, if you recall, so you should expect a serious boost to performance as well. Apple says that CPU speeds are up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8, with improved GPU processing speeds up to 2.2x faster.

Come release day, you’ll be able to pick up the iPhone SE 3 with either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of non-expandable storage, with a choice of three colours: Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

Design-wise, the third-gen iPhone SE is much the same as the previous model, which in itself looked nearly identical to 2017’s iPhone 8. What this means is that the small 4.7in Retina HDR IPS display returns, complete with curved sides, thick top and bottom bezels, and a haptic Touch ID button at the bottom – which is used for secure unlocks and closing apps.

Of course, a big bonus this year is the addition of Ceramic Shield on both the front and back of the handset. The same setup as the iPhone 13 series, Apple says that this is “the toughest glass ever on a smartphone”. It’s also IP67 certified.

The iPhone SE (2022) yet again comes with just one rear camera. A simple 12MP affair, Apple says that video quality is improved this year, with more accurate skin tones and reduced visual noise, particularly in lower light conditions.

Aside from the single camera, the 2020 iPhone SE’s biggest flaw was perhaps its woeful battery life. Packing a measly 1,821mAh cell, it managed just 11hrs 35mins in our fairly undemanding video rundown test, but the good news is that Apple has promised a big boost to battery life this time around, although this was a particularly vague statement at the phone’s launch.

With these changes, Apple has inflated the price slightly, but it’s still pretty cheap. Of course, the word 'cheap' is always a bit of a leap for anything that comes off Apple's production line, but starting at £419, the new iPhone SE finds itself in mid-range territory. This makes for a phone that’s priced closely to the OnePlus Nord 2, Moto G200 and the now-discontinued Pixel 4a 5G. It’s available to preorder from 11 March with a release date scheduled for 18 March

We’ll be reviewing the iPhone SE (2022) in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for our final verdict very soon.