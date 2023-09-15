Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review: A noteworthy update

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Cameras

And so, at last, we get to the cameras, which are at the same time both radically different and underwhelming.

On the one hand, it’s good to finally see Apple introduce a longer optical telephoto camera on its flagship since 3x is just so old school. The 5x (f/2.8) 120mm periscope still lags behind the competition but it does come with an upgraded “3D” OIS this year, enabling sharp shots and a little extra reach.

On the other hand, that’s the only camera Apple has upgraded from a hardware perspective. The rest stay the same – a 48MP (f/1.8) 24mm main, a 12MP (f/2.2) 13mm ultrawide and a 12mm (f/1.9) selfie camera – and besides, the benefit of that 5x lens is debatable as I’ll discuss below.

There are also quite a few changes on the software and processing side of things to talk through. The first of these is that Apple is giving users the option to save images from the main camera as 24MP images rather than 12MP. This only works for daylight shots, though. In night mode, the resolution reverts to 12MP, and the same applies to photographs captured with flash.

The second is that Apple is now using its photonic image processing for night mode. And it now allows you to capture portraits without having to select Portrait mode first. The camera automatically detects when there are faces in the frame, stores all the information it needs to do the processing and allows you to apply a fake bokeh blur later, in the Photos app. This even works when there are people in the foreground or background of an image. Simply tap the face you want it to focus on and the rest of the scene will blur.

With video, there are also some new features, although these are somewhat niche. It’s possible now to shoot in a flat Log colour profile – a feature intended for videographers who might want to use an iPhone as a backup camera on set. It makes footage easier to colour grade and match with a professional setup when editing.

And those same professionals can now record 60fps ProRes footage directly to external storage, thanks to that USB-C port on the bottom edge (it was limited to 30fps before). There’s still no 8K capability, though.

The final change is to the UI of the camera app, which now allows you to quickly cycle through the common “traditional” camera focal lengths of 24mm, 28mm and 35mm by tapping the 1x lens icon on the screen.

Image quality is the most important, thing, though, and here there are some good things and some bad. I tested the iPhone 15 Pro Max back-to-back with an iPhone 14 Pro Max and saw very little difference in most circumstances. That’s a good thing because the main camera, particularly if you use it in 48MP RAW mode, is excellent. Images are bursting with detail, colours are balanced and exposures are well judged, by and large.

The new telephoto camera does bring far-off subjects a little closer and, if you compare shots taken on the iPhone 14 Pro Max shot at a digital zoom of 5x with those captured on the 15 Pro Max shot at an optical zoom of 5x, there’s a clear difference. If you take a lot of images from a long distance then this is a clear upgrade. The flip side to this is that at 3x, image quality on the 15 Pro Max is actually worse than it is on the 14 Pro Max because that’s not an optically “true” focal length on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Samsung gets around this problem by simply adding to the number of cameras it offers and I think this is a superior approach. Its flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra has four rear cameras, retaining the 3x camera, and adding to it with a more powerful 10x telephoto.

As for the rest of the cameras, there are some subtle differences to image quality on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The colours look a little warmer on 15 Pro Max to my eye with a hint more contrast. Night mode photos are more striking, too, again with richer colouring and less visual noise. I noticed a particular improvement around bright light sources, with less speckly patterning around street lights. Overall, there’s a more realistic balance of dark and light yet conversely, night mode images are softer on the 15 Pro Max, so it isn’t all good news.

As for video quality, that’s just as good as ever: you can record in 4K at 60fps fully stabilised in Dolby Vision HDR or in Apple ProRes format in either SDR, HDR or Log colour. Stabilisation is excellent, either in standard mode, or Action mode, which provides smoother action-camera style stabilisation at resolutions up to 2.8K and 60fps.

In all, then, it’s a mixed picture for the iPhone 15 Pro. Some things are good, others not so much. One thing is clear, though, Apple is being slowly left behind in the smartphone photography race and it needs to catch up.

