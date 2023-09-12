Apple iPhone 15 review: Basic but better

Apple couldn’t have had an easier job with the iPhone 15. After a year when it put the pause on major upgrades for the iPhone 14 – presumably in the interest of range differentiation – any changes, even minor ones, this year would have felt significant.

As such, Apple has opened the floodgates and the result is that the iPhone 15 is positively festooned with new features for 2023.

Apple iPhone 15 review: What you need to know

There are four big upgrades to Apple’s cheapest iPhone this year. The first is that the processor has received a nice boost, from the A15 Bionic to the A16 Bionic, delivering performance on a par with last year’s iPhone 14 Pro handsets. That’s one big step forward over the iPhone 14, which Apple lumped with the same processor as the model before it.

The next big change is that the long-derided bathtub notch has gone, replaced by the Dynamic Island – a selfie camera cut out that not only looks nicer but also cleverly incorporates interactive notifications.

The phone’s main camera has received a major boost, moving from a 12MP (f/1.5) unit to a 48MP (f/1.6) camera. Let’s also not forget that, for Apple, 2023 is the year of USB-C and the iPhone 15 has not been left out.

Otherwise, this is largely the same phone physically as it was last year. It still has only two cameras on the rear, with a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera accompanying the upgraded main camera, and a 12MP (f/1.9) selfie camera on the front.

And while the bezel has been slimmed down by a fraction, the phone is the same size it has been for years. It comes with an AMOLED display measuring 6.1in across the diagonal with a resolution of 2,556 x 1,179. It does go brighter than last year, though, peaking at a quoted 2,000 nits.