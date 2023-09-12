Apple iPhone 15 Pro review: A perfunctory update

The iPhone 15 Pro’s camera hardware is pretty much the same as last year. This is a triple-camera layout with a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.8) 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultrawide lens. Around the front, there’s a 12MP (f/1.9) camera for selfies and video calls.

Though many of these images are the same as those taken on the iPhone 14 Pro, the A17 chip improves image capture by a slight degree, in speeding up the image processing, and 24MP images are captured by default.

The pictures that come out of this camera are crisp and filled with intricate details. Walking around the Old Street in London, you can see how the brickwork can be made out even on images captured with the 12MP telephoto lens. The colours are flat and natural, as iPhones tend to produce, but if you want a little more punch out of the gate, you can turn on photographic styles to produce more vibrant or contrast rich photos right out of the camera.

Apple has also added a few new software tricks to the camera app. For example, you can now retroactively tweak the focus of photos and turn images into portraits after the fact. It’s also taken a leaf from Google’s playbook in improving the capture of skin tones, which should, in theory, make the iPhone a better camera for people of colour. In practice, I didn’t see much difference from the iPhone 14 Plus, and Google’s Real Tone is still more accurate to my eyes. Apple’s Photonic Engine that powers this feature is also present in the iPhone 14 Pro.