Best pregnancy pillows to buy in 2023

Choosing the best pregnancy pillow can be the difference between falling to sleep with ease and an uncomfortable, restless night.

You could prop a regular pillow under your bump, but the best pregnancy pillows are purposefully designed to give you extra support for your back, hips and bum. They come in various sizes – some are so large they may mean relegating your partner to the spare room or sofa – and many are shaped in such a way to offer a couple of different sleeping positions.

Here you’ll find a straightforward explanation of the different types of pregnancy pillows you can buy, followed by our pick of the best pregnancy pillows around.

READ NEXT: Best baby thermometers