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Oral-B is a titan of the electric toothbrush market. If you already own an electric rotary toothbrush, there’s a good chance it’s an Oral-B one.

On the other hand, if you don’t already own an Oral-B toothbrush, now is your chance to get one at a discount in the Black Friday sales. In fact, many of the models we feature on our best Oral-B electric toothbrush roundup are on sales, from retailers such as Boots and Amazon.

Over the course of Black Friday (read: most of November), we’ve been covering the best deals on smartphones, laptops, mattresses, air fryers and more. For a comprehensive overview of what’s on offer, check out our Black Friday deals hub. Otherwise, read on for our roundup of the best Oral-B deals this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Oral-B deals

Oral-B Vitality Pro: The budget option, now even cheaper Even at its full price of £50, the Vitality Pro is a strikingly affordable option as far as Oral-B brushes are concerned. It doesn't have a pressure sensor, but it has a timer and is as good as many basic options get. In Boots' Black Friday sale, you can currently get it for £21. View deal at Boots

Oral-B iO4: iO-series tech for £50 If you're after more comprehensive smarts than the Vitality Pro, alongside a powerful clean, consider the Oral-B iO4. It's got four cleaning modes, a pressure sensor with coloured indicator ring, and Bluetooth-enabled brushing feedback. The Oral-B iO4 with travel case is currently £216 when you use the code EBSAVE10 (was £240). Alternatively, the brush alone is just £50 on Amazon (down from an average price of £80) View deal at Boots VIew deal at Amazon

Oral-B iO3 Duo: A "his and hers" deal We praised the Oral-B for its "no-fuss brushing". It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of smart features and app connectivity. But it's quiet, comfortable and its dual pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard or not hard enough. This Black Friday, you can get – not one – but two iO3 brushes for just £80 on Amazon (down from an average price of £174. View deal at Amazon

Also discounted this Black Friday

Rotary brushes not your bag? We’ve seen plenty of deals on sonic toothbrushes this Black Friday. Here are a few of my favourites: