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Our rating Reviewed price £155 £154.99

Pros Premium design and build quality

Premium design and build quality Excellent battery life

Excellent battery life Compact and ideal for travelling Cons Can snag on longer facial hair

Can snag on longer facial hair No trimmer or stubble guards included

No trimmer or stubble guards included Only P3 Pro replacement heads available

Fret not if you haven’t heard of Laifen, as this Chinese company seemingly sprang out of nowhere a few years ago to give some of the biggest names in beauty and grooming a run for their money.

Although its hair dryers are a rather obvious nod to Dyson’s innovative model, the company has quickly garnered a reputation for quality products, including Braun-rivalling electric toothbrushes and two electric shavers.

Rather than chasing smartphone connectivity, cleaning docks and digital displays, the P3 focuses on the fundamentals. A compact glass-fibre reinforced body houses a high-speed dual motor and a wide three-blade foil head that’s designed to reduce the number of passes needed for a close shave while helping to minimise skin irritation.

It’s considerably cheaper than many flagship rivals from Braun and Philips, but still commands a premium price. The question is whether its refreshingly simple approach is enough to justify the cost.

Laifen P3: What do you get for the money?

The P3 is a three-blade linear electric shaver that shares a lot of specs with the almost-identical P3 Pro: both have dual high-speed motors rated at 12,000 CPM (cuts per minute); both have an IPX7 waterproof rating, and a battery life of up to 100 minutes; and both come with a foil head designed for a smooth shave. The main differences are in the material of the foil and casing: the P3 has a stainless steel foil and a glass fibre-reinforced polycarbonate body, while the P3 Pro a “low-nickel” foil and an aluminium body.

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From Laifen’s direct-to-consumer store, the P3 costs €160 for the standalone shaver or €180 bundled with a travel case and a non-slip pad – while over on Amazon, the latter bundle will cost you £155. It comes in three colours: white, black and “Mist Blue”. I was sent the blue model, bundled with its travel case and non-slip pad accessories, for testing. Inside the box, you also get a USB-C charging cable, lubricating oil and a cleaning brush.

The P3 makes a fantastic first impression. The packaging feels unmistakably inspired by Apple thanks to its premium slow-opening cardboard box, while the shaver itself looks unlike anything else on the market thanks to a transparent window that reveals part of the motors beneath. It serves no practical purpose, but it’s an attractive design nonetheless.

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The body of the shaver feels quite soft in the hand and offers plenty of grip, even when wet. Its compact design sits neatly in the palm and immediately reminded me of Panasonic’s excellent Series 900S palm shaver.

How I tested the Laifen P3 Pro

I used the Laifen P3 as my primary electric shaver for a couple of weeks, testing it on both daily stubble and around a week’s worth of beard growth. I assessed shaving comfort, closeness and ease of use, tested it both wet and dry, measured battery life by running it continuously from a full charge until the battery was exhausted, and evaluated its portability, cleaning and day-to-day usability alongside rival premium electric shavers from Braun, Panasonic and Manscaped.

How well does it shave?

The P3 excels at maintaining shorter stubble and daily shaving. The wide three-blade foil head removes plenty of hair with each pass and glides smoothly across the contours of the face, delivering a close and even finish.

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Things become a little more challenging if you’ve left your beard to grow. During my first shave I had around a week’s worth of growth and occasionally experienced snagging when tackling longer hairs. The best approach was to work carefully with the grain first before finishing against it for a cleaner result.

The compact design works well across larger areas, massively reducing shave time and the number of passes, but it still struggles around tighter spaces beneath the nose and around the neck. Here, the shaving head feels slightly too large to reach every awkward hair.

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Unlike some rivals, there are no interchangeable trimming attachments or stubble guards. If you prefer maintaining different beard lengths or regularly shape sideburns, you’ll still need a dedicated beard trimmer.

Laifen P3 Electric Shaver Bundle, 3-Blade Foil Razor, Wet & Dry, Black £154.99 Check Price

How easy is it to use?

The P3 is refreshingly uncomplicated. Everything is controlled by a single button. Hold this down to activate or deactivate the travel lock, indicated by a small illuminated aeroplane icon.

The magnetic plastic blade cover and shaving head both clip securely into place, making the shaver quick to strip down for cleaning or maintenance. It’s charged via USB-C, and a waterproof flap conceals the charging port.

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Another standout feature is just how quiet it is. It’s not quite as whisper-quiet as Braun’s excellent Series 9 Pro+, but it’s noticeably less intrusive than rivals such as the Manscaped Chairman Plus. Using a smartphone decibel meter app, I recorded around 60dBA for the P3, while the aforementioned Manscaped model registered 72dB.

What’s the battery life like?

Laifen claims the P3 will run for up to 100 minutes from a full charge, while charging takes around 90 minutes. There’s a small built-in LED that gives charge status read-outs, turning red when the battery runs low.

My own testing backed these figures up. Running the shaver continuously from a full charge resulted in an impressive 96 minutes before the battery finally expired. Real-world shaving will naturally reduce that slightly as the motor works harder to cut hair, but it’s still an excellent performance.

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Combined with USB-C charging, it’s an ideal companion for travel, removing the need to carry yet another proprietary charger and offering the ability to charge from a laptop, power bank or anything else nearby with a USB-C outlet.

How easy is it to clean?

The magnetic shaving head pulls away in seconds, allowing loose hair to be tapped into the sink before rinsing everything under the tap. Since the P3 Pro is fully waterproof, it can also be used in the shower or washed thoroughly after each shave.

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Laifen recommends allowing the shaving head to air dry after cleaning and periodically applying the supplied lubricating oil, particularly if specific shaving detergents or anti-bacterial sprays have been used during washing.

The shaving heads, which magnetically clip on to the body, are designed to last around four months. At the time of writing, however, the only available replacement heads available are for the P3 Pro. These are priced at €45 on Laifen’s online store. There also doesn’t appear to be an official recycling scheme for the used heads.

How portable is it?

This is where the P3 really shines. It’s tiny, lightweight and slips easily into the supplied protective case, making it one of the easiest premium electric shavers to pack for weekends away or business trips.

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In terms of overall size, the travel case measures not much larger than most modern in-ear headphone cases and it weighs a mere 180g, making it almost imperceptible in a bag.

USB-C charging further boosts its travel credentials, while the travel lock prevents the shaver from accidentally switching on in your luggage. It’s also ideal for anyone who dislikes bathroom clutter – at home or away – taking up very little space in your drawer or wash bag.

Laifen P3 Electric Shaver Bundle, 3-Blade Foil Razor, Wet & Dry, Black £154.99 Check Price

Is it good value?

The P3 isn’t cheap, but it undercuts many flagship electric shavers while avoiding the unnecessary extras that often inflate prices, such as charging cradles and smartphone compatibility.

Instead of companion apps, cleaning stations and charging docks, you’re paying for excellent industrial design, impressive battery life and a genuinely enjoyable shaving experience.

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It’s right up there with the flagship Panasonic Series 900S: this is more expensive at an RRP of £520, but it just edges the Laifen due to the fact that its heads feature five individual blades for an extremely smooth and snag-free shaving experience.

The lack of attachments is worth bearing in mind, but if your priority is a compact shaver that ploughs through stubble on the daily shave, the P3 Pro represents good value.

Should you buy the Laifen P3 Pro?

If you’re looking for a premium electric shaver that’s compact, beautifully made and refreshingly straightforward, the Laifen P3 is easy to recommend. It delivers a close shave, excellent battery life and one of the nicest user experiences I’ve encountered, all without relying on apps or complicated accessories.

It won’t suit everyone. Those with thicker facial hair may experience the occasional snag, while anyone wanting to maintain stubble or shape longer beards will need a separate trimmer.

For regular shavers and frequent travellers, however, the P3 strikes an excellent balance between premium design, portability and everyday performance.