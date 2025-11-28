Huawei’s Apple Watch rival is the best wearable deal we’ve seen this Black Friday

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is a light, comfortable smartwatch built from high-end materials

The usual £250 price tag is very reasonable but a Black Friday price of £160 tips it over into being a genuine bargain

tips it over into being a genuine bargain It’s not as good as a Garmin for sports tracking but still pretty good and performed admirably in our tests

You won’t find a much better deal on a wearable than the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro this Black Friday. The price has been slashed to £160 from the original £250 and, in our opinion, no other watch at this price delivers on as many fronts.

Unlike the Apple Watch, the Watch Fit 4 Pro has battery life that lasts longer than a week and it’s made from the sort of materials a luxury watch would be proud of, too, with a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal glass to protect the super-bright 3,000-nit OLED display.

It’s lightweight and super-comfortable, plus it looks great – the green model is our favourite but you can also get it in black and a rather tasty powder blue, too.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro Smart Watch, Outdoor Enthusiasts, 1.82" Sapphire Screen & Titanium, 9.3mm Thickness, ECG, up to 10 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android, +12 Month Extra Warranty £160.00 Check Price

What did we think of it?

When we tested it, it performed brilliantly, delivering GPS positioning and heart-rate accuracy that’s up there with the very best. And it carries out most of the functions you’d expect a budget smartwatch to, with some extras thrown in for good measure.

Not only can you read your messages and notifications on it, but it’s also possible to take and make phone calls, get a full ECG report, track your breathing while you sleep and use it to track your training. It’s no Garmin, but it’s still pretty good for running, cycling, swimming and hiking with. Plus it’s EN13319-certified for scuba diving, just like much more expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2 and 3, comes with a depth sensor and a dedicated diving app.

And, being a Huawei smartwatch, you can connect the Watch Fit 4 Pro to either iOS or Android phones, something you can’t say for the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy or Pixel rivals.

We are not the biggest fans of the Huawei Health app – it’s a bit on the messy side. However, like anything, it’s easy enough to find your way around once you’ve been using it for a while.

All in all, this is a great price on a cracking wearable, but don’t fret if you can’t stretch to the Watch Fit 4 Pro. There are even lower prices on a number of other Huawei wearables this Black Friday as well:

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 (our wearable of the year last year) is £68 (180-day average price, £102) | View deal at Amazon

(our wearable of the year last year) is £68 (180-day average price, £102) | The Huawei Watch Fit 4 (a more basic version of the Fit 4 Pro) is £93 (180-day average price, £134) | View deal at Amazon

(a more basic version of the Fit 4 Pro) is £93 (180-day average price, £134) | And for a bit more cash, the Huawei Watch GT 6 is on offer at £180 – a crazy price on a lovely watch (180-day average price: £229) | View deal at Amazon

Alternatively, if you’ve gone cold on the idea of a smartwatch entirely, don’t forget to check out our curated selection of the best Black Friday deals, for great prices on products we’ve reviewed and tested.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro Smart Watch, Outdoor Enthusiasts, 1.82" Sapphire Screen & Titanium, 9.3mm Thickness, ECG, up to 10 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android, +12 Month Extra Warranty £160.00 Check Price