Nectar A Whole Night’s Sleep Pillow review: A supportive adjustable pillow

Update: Since we initially reviewed the Nectar adjustable pillow, its price has crept up from £59 to £89. As such, it's no longer as competitively priced compared to its rival: the Otty adjustable pillow. That said, you can still often find it discounted in Nectar's regular sitewide sales.

Our original review continues below.

Searching for the right pillow can put you in a bit of a Goldilocks situation. One might be too firm, while another too soft. Ultimately, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep.

Nectar understands this, and that’s why its A Whole Night’s Sleep pillow can be easily adjusted to help you find the right level of comfort and support. Indeed, it’s one of the best adjustable pillows we’ve tested to date.

Nectar A Whole Night’s Sleep Pillow review: Key specs

Filling: Memory foam

Cover: Tencel, microfibre filling

Sizes: One size only (60 x 40 x 14cm)

Warranty: 2 years

Trial period: None

Nectar A Whole Night’s Sleep Pillow review: What does it do well?

The obvious perk of Nectar’s adjustable pillow is, of course, its adjustability. Inside the pillow are three foam layers (two thick, curved “slabs” sandwiching a thinner middle layer) that can be removed or reinstated to customise the pillow’s height. If it feels too lofty at full height, simply remove one or two of the slabs and the problem is solved.

Regardless of how high you choose to have your pillow, we found the A Whole Night’s Sleep offers excellent levels of support throughout the night, making it a good choice for those who prefer a solid foundation rather than something plush and squashy.

The pillow’s cover is also both practical and comfortable. It’s made from tencel for breathability and contains a microfibre filling that provides cushioned comfort. What’s more, it can be removed and spot cleaned.

Then there’s its price. At £59 (when the pillow isn’t discounted), it might seem rather pricey, but it’s on par with rivals such as Eve’s memory foam pillow, and more affordable than those from Emma (£69) and Simba (£99).

Nectar A Whole Night’s Sleep Pillow review: What could be improved?

Nectar’s A Whole Night’s Sleep pillow isn’t the only contender in the adjustable pillow market, and it’s easy to make the case that Otty’s version, which is filled with small memory foam pieces, is superior because it allows for more subtle changes to be made. However, Otty’s adjustable pillow is considerably more expensive at £85, and there’s nothing to say you’ll need such fine levels of adjustment.

Pillow firmness, like that of a mattress, is a very personal thing and because the A Whole Night’s Sleep pillow is on the firmer end of the spectrum, it might not be the best option for those who prefer a softer feel. On that note, one other thing to point out is that Nectar’s adjustable pillow doesn’t come with a money-back guarantee, as you get with some competitors.

Nectar A Whole Night’s Sleep Pillow review: Should I buy it?

Otherwise, we have no major gripes with the Nectar pillow. Overall, its solid level of support and adjustable design should make it a good choice for most people. If you struggle to choose between one and two pillows, having that extra degree of control over how your pillow feels is a real perk. It’s well priced, too, undercutting some memory foam pillows by a considerable amount.

Because it’s on the firmer side, Otty’s adjustable pillow (£80) is worth considering if you prefer something softer. Meanwhile, if you can do without the adjustability, the Otty Deluxe (£55) is a great pillow that suits all sleeping positions, while Panda’s memory foam bamboo pillow is arguably the best-value memory foam pillow on the market at just £45.

