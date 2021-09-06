Eve Memory Foam Pillow review: Save 20% on this firm and supportive pillow

Eve: Save 20% on this supportive foam pillow The Eve Memory Foam Pillow is a great option if you prefer a firmer feeling pillow. And in the brand's current sale, you can get it for 20% less, saving you £12. Eve Was £59 Now £47 Buy Now

Bed-in-a-box brand Eve manufactures a collection of three different pillows, including cushioned hollowfibre and microfibre options. On test here, however, is the brand’s memory foam variant.

Eve’s Memory Foam pillow is noticeably denser than rival pillows that we’ve tested. So, much like a number of the brand’s memory foam and hybrid mattresses (including the all-foam Original and the Original Hybrid) it is perhaps best suited for those who prefer a firmer feel.

Eve Memory Foam Pillow review: Key specs

Filling: Memory foam

Cover: 100% polyester (machine washable at 40˚C)

Sizes: One size only (42 x 66cm)

Warranty: 2yrs, with 30-day trial

Buy now from Eve

Eve Memory Foam Pillow review: What does it do well?

The Eve Memory Foam pillow has a rather simple construction, being made primarily from one “lump” of memory foam dotted with air holes for breathability. On top of this is a soft jersey knit cover, made from 100% polyester, which can be easily removed and popped in the washing machine at 40˚C.

Enough on the pillow’s design. How does it feel? Compared to a number of other pillows that I’ve tested, such as the Otty Deluxe Pure, the Eve Memory Foam Pillow is noticeably firmer. Although it was a little too firm for my own preferences, I can’t deny that Eve’s memory foam pillow provides consistently ample levels of support, particularly for back sleepers. It’s also got an impressive “bounce back”, meaning the pillow will quickly regain its original shape and loftiness when you’ve stopped lying on it (unlike some pillows which can instead become quite lumpy).

At £59, it’s very competitively priced, putting it on par with the Nectar adjustable pillow (another great firm option priced at £59). It’s also cheaper than rival pillows from bed-in-a-box brands such as Otty (£65 for the Deluxe Pure), Emma (£69) and Simba (£99).

Not only that, but the pillow comes with a two-year warranty and a 30-night trial period, during which you can return it for a full refund if you’re not happy. While many bed-in-a-box brands offer lengthy trial periods on their mattresses, it’s not quite as common to see them offered for their pillows (aside from a few exceptions, such as Emma’s 200-night trial that generously applies to all mattresses and bedding accessories). With that in mind, having the security of a trial period definitely takes off some of the pressure when buying a new pillow.

Buy now from Eve

Eve Memory Foam Pillow review: What could be improved?

At this price, there isn’t a great deal that could improve the Eve Memory Foam Pillow. As mentioned above, I personally found it a little too firm, but this complaint can’t really be chalked up as a fault with the pillow itself. After all, not everyone will share my preferences.

That said, it’s perhaps not the right choice for sleepers who prefer plush comfort from their pillow. If that’s you, consider opting for the Otty Deluxe Pure or the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow (also a great-value option at £45).

Eve Memory Foam Pillow review: Should you buy it?

If you’re after firm support, the Eve Memory Foam pillow is definitely worth considering. It comes at a competitive price when compared to many of its bed-in-a-box rivals. Plus, the two-year warranty and 30-night money-back guarantee goes a long way to putting your mind at ease when making your purchase.

Of course, if a firm pillow is not your cup of tea, then the Eve Memory Foam Pillow might not be for you. In this instance, we’d recommend checking out the recommended alternatives mentioned above, as well as our roundup of best pillows and best memory foam pillows.

Buy now from Eve