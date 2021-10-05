Otty Deluxe Pure Pillow review: A supremely comfortable foam pillow, now over 35% cheaper

Save over 35% on the Otty Deluxe Pure Pillow In Otty's current sale, you can save on bedding and bed frames as well as on mattresses. The brand's Deluxe Pure Pillow, a great memory foam pillow for plush comfort, is currently just over 35% cheaper, down from £70 to £45. Otty Was £70 Now £45 Buy Now

As we’ve explained in our best pillows roundup, memory foam is the Marmite of the sleep world. But despite the gripes some people have with the synthetic material, I had no complaints at all when it came to the Deluxe Pure memory foam pillow from bed-in-a-box brand Otty.

On the contrary, as with the brand’s adjustable option, I found the Deluxe Pure to be one of the most comfortable memory foam pillows I’ve had the pleasure of testing.

Otty Deluxe Pure Pillow: Key specs

Filling: Memory foam with bamboo and charcoal

Cover: Polyester (machine washable at 40°C)

Sizes: One size only (60 x 40 x 12cm)

Warranty: 1 year (with 14-day trial period)

Otty Deluxe Pure Pillow: What does it do well?

As I’ve mentioned already, the Otty Deluxe Pure pillow is extremely comfortable. It’s noticeably softer compared to some of the other memory foam pillows I’ve tested (especially the Eve pillow and the Nectar adjustable pillow), so if you’re after a pillow that offers plush comfort, it hits the nail on the head. Plus, it never became too warm, as you might expect with memory foam.

In terms of design, it looks quite boxy and it’s certainly not as rounded as a traditional pillow. But you can rest assured that this doesn’t have any negative impact on its comfort. On the contrary, its soft nature means that it quickly conforms to the shape of your head and neck. At 12cm high, it’s also lofty enough to offer decent support throughout the night regardless of your sleeping position.

The inclusion of bamboo and charcoal in the pillow is another standout feature. According to Otty, bamboo, which is also used in the Panda memory foam pillow, is hypoallergenic, while charcoal adds antibacterial and deodorising properties. In addition to this, the Otty Deluxe Pure’s polyester outer cover can be machine washed at 40°C, meaning there are no obstacles to keeping the pillow fresh and clean.

Otty Deluxe Pure Pillow: What could be improved?

In terms of comfort, there’s not a great deal that the Otty Deluxe Pure does wrong, though it’s worth pointing out that if you prefer a firmer feel, you’re perhaps better off opting for something else such as Eve’s memory foam pillow.

At £70, however, the pillow is on the pricey side. Indeed, it’s more expensive than a number of other memory foam options I’ve tested, including pillows from Nectar (£59), Eve (£59), Dormeo (£49) and Panda (£45).

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Otty’s more affordable alternative to the Deluxe Pure, the regular Deluxe (£55), remains out of stock. That’s a shame because, although the claimed benefits of these materials are compelling, I found the Otty Deluxe pillow to be equally comfortable.

Otty Deluxe Pure Pillow: Should I buy it?

In any case, the addition of bamboo and charcoal is a nice touch and if you have £70 to spend, I’d argue that the Otty Deluxe Pure is well worth the money (especially now the regular Deluxe is unavailable).

Only if you’re looking specifically for a firm pillow would I say that the Otty Deluxe Pure (for all the comfort it offers) might not be a good choice. In this instance, you’re better off opting for something such as the Eve memory foam pillow.

Otherwise, as a great all-round option that will suit most sleepers, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the Deluxe Pure. It is, hands down, one of the most comfortable memory foam pillows we’ve tested.

