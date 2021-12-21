Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper review: A fantastic value foam topper - now reduced with a Black Friday deal

Save £24 on the Panda Mattress Topper for Black Friday Our favourite affordable mattress topper just got even better. Already great value, a Black Friday deal sees this item reduced by £24, now available for just £136. Act fast and secure yourself a comfortable, supportive mattress topper for less. Panda was £160 now £136 Buy Now

The Panda memory foam bamboo topper is antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and fantastic value for money. In fact, it’s our favourite memory foam mattress topper under £200 and is right at the top of our list of recommendations if you’re looking for quality at an affordable price.

Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper: Key specs

Filling: Memory foam

Cover: 40% Bamboo fibre, 60% polyester (machine washable at 40°C)

Thickness: 5cm

Sizes: Single to super king

Warranty: 10 years, with 30-night trial

Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper: What does it do well?

One of our favourite things about Panda’s mattress topper, as we’ve touched on above, is the price. At £140 for a double, it’s one of the best value memory foam mattress toppers available. Sure, it might not be the cheapest option, being beaten on price by the likes of the Silentnight Impress and Dormeo’s Octasmart Essentials topper. But in terms of value-for-money, it remains our favourite topper thanks to the comfort and features it offers.

So, what sets it apart from the Silentnight Impress, which costs £20 less in a king size? For a start, it’s notably more sumptuous and supportive. Although Silentnight’s budget foam topper does the job in adding a layer of comfort to a tired mattress, it feels a bit more like a glorified sponge. Having tested both, I’d say the difference in quality more than justifies paying that little bit extra for the Panda topper.

Another thing that sets the Panda topper apart from its rivals is the addition of elasticated straps that hold it in place on top of your mattress. This is an effective and intuitive feature that we haven’t seen offered by many rival brands, at least not at this price point. You also get a 30-night free trial with the Panda topper, at the end of which you have the option of returning it for a full refund if you’re not happy. While this is a perk offered by many manufacturers, you don’t get such a trial with the Silentnight Impress.

The Panda topper’s removable and machine washable cover is soft and, being made partially from bamboo, naturally antibacterial and breathable. And while the supposedly eco-friendly qualities of bamboo are somewhat contested, some credit should be given to Panda’s ‘Circle of Life’ scheme, which ensures no pesticides or harmful chemicals are used.

Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper: What could be improved?

At this price, there’s little else you could ask for from a mattress topper. As with any bedding, however, it’s true that the Panda topper might not be for everyone, however.

Those who don’t get along with memory foam because of its heat retention or off-gassing smell, for instance, will likely get on better with a mattress topper with natural fillings. However, the aforementioned 30-night trial means you’re not making an irreversible payment on the off chance that you don’t like the topper.

Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper: Should I buy it?

Given what we’ve said about Panda’s memory foam mattress topper and the fact it won ‘Mattress Topper of the Year’ in our 2021 Home Product of the Year Awards, it should come as no surprise that we like it very much indeed. It’s very comfortable and, crucially, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

If you’ve never invested in a memory foam mattress topper before, the range of choice and prices can be intimidating (check out our roundup for our top picks). But as a first step into the world of foam toppers, there’s probably nothing we’d sooner recommend than the Panda topper.