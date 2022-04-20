Best infrared sauna blanket 2022: To help you relax and relieve aches

An infrared sauna blanket can give some of the wellness-boosting benefits of a traditional sauna at home, in a neat, sleeping-bag-shaped package. They usually have a control to adjust the level of heating. Some allow you to tweak your temperature to the desired degree Celcius, whereas others use a simpler choice of levels designed to suit most users. Fasten yourself inside a powered-on infrared sauna blanket, and it will heat your body by radiating infrared light inwardly. This is a different heating method to that of an actual sauna, which uses convection and conduction to warm you up. However, the key benefits are the same: relaxation, reduced joint pain and stiffness, promotion of healthy blood flow, and perhaps even improved skin health for some users.

In this roundup, we’ve reviewed five of the best infrared sauna blankets available in the UK, so you can find the best blanket to heat yourself happy and healthy.

READ NEXT: The best weighted blankets to buy

Best infrared sauna blankets: At a glance

How to choose the best infrared sauna blanket for you

Are all sauna blankets pretty much the same?

Nope! Infrared sauna blankets often look and work in a similar fashion, but there are some important differences between models that will determine how suitable they are for you.

One key point of difference is that some sauna blankets can heat you to higher temperatures than others. It’s therefore important to choose a blanket that can deliver your desired level of heat. Hardcore heat-lovers might prefer a more powerful blanket for maximum effect, while someone who wants a gentler and more relaxing experience may be better off with a lower-temperature option. A sauna blanket’s wattage can give a rough indication of its power.

You should also consider how much control you’d like to have over the temperature inside the sauna blanket. Some models let you adjust the temperature one degree at a time, while others offer a selection of heat levels, or a simple low-to-high dial.

Are infrared sauna blankets suitable for tall people?

Most sauna blankets are an industry-standard 180cm in length.

Our reviewer, who is about 6ft 2in (188cm), had no problems using the models featured in this guide. However, there wasn’t much room to spare.

A great option for taller users (up to 6ft 6in) is the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket, which is 190cm long.

It’s also worth noting that all infrared sauna blankets have a maximum circumference, which will exclude some users. If you find that your preferred sauna blanket doesn’t accommodate your body shape, you could consider using a walk-in infrared sauna instead.

READ NEXT: Our favourite electric blankets

How much should I spend on an infrared sauna blanket?

You don’t need to buy the most expensive sauna blanket in order to get the main benefits of this type of device. Beyond a certain price, any infrared sauna blanket should be able to heat your body effectively. (This includes all of the ones reviewed in this article).

That said, a bigger investment might get you a more luxurious product, and potentially some added features, too. For instance, some infrared sauna blankets are split into multiple heating zones to deliver a targeted level of heat to different parts of the body.

On a more general note, a sauna blanket is a high-powered health product which, by definition, you’ll be using at very close quarters. It makes sense to invest in a high-quality model made by a reputable brand.

The best infrared sauna blankets to buy in 2022

1. HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket

Price: £539 | Buy now from HigherDOSE



We were blown away by this hotly-tipped sauna blanket from HigherDOSE.

Setting it up is a breeze. The instructions are clear, and the controller is convenient to reach and use, thanks to its relatively long cable. An internal ring on the zipper makes the blanket easy to close around yourself, too.

When using the blanket, we very quickly found ourselves feeling calm. Starting at heat setting five (out of eight), we were pleasantly warmed without being uncomfortably boiled in the bag. The blanket seemed a little hotter around the feet than elsewhere – but not unpleasantly so.

After using the HigherDOSE blanket, we felt a little frazzled at first, but ultimately relaxed, re-energised and nourished.

Key specs – Heat: Levels 1-8; Wattage: 350-420 Watts; Length: 180cm

Buy now from HigherDOSE

2. Smomar Infrared Sauna Blanket

Price: £349 | Buy now from Smomar



We had a wonderful time testing this comfortable and highly effective infrared sauna blanket, which feels luxurious in every detail. A standout feature is the vegan leather material that clads the outside, feels smooth and easily wipes clean of sweat.

Gradually pushing up the temperature, degree by degree, to a toasty 60°C, our reviewer certainly broke a sweat and fully chilled out in the Smomar blanket.

As a nice bonus, Smomar’s blanket is relatively lightweight, which makes it easy to pack away into the accompanying bag. This would make it a good option for those who wish to take their infrared sauna blanket with them on their travels.

Key specs – Heat: 30-80°C; Wattage: 450-500W; Length: 180cm

Buy now from Smomar

3. MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket

Price: £399 | Buy now from MiHIGH



The deeply relaxing MiHIGH infrared sauna blanket made our reviewer feel calm to the core. So much so, that they chose not to read or listen to music while using the blanket, as they wanted to luxuriate in the tranquility as purely as possible. The experience was not only relaxing, but sleep-inducing, too, helping our reviewer to get a very good night’s sleep after a late-evening sauna session.

In our experience, the warmth from this blanket felt more like a cosy hug than a full-force sauna experience. We turned up to the highest setting (nine) on the first use, although we’d recommend starting with a more moderate heat level, somewhere around a five.

On a side note, you should try not to feel intimidated by this blanket’s highly detailed instruction manual. It’s prudent to read about these appliances in-depth before use, but using the blanket is actually very simple and intuitive.

Key specs – Heat: levels 1-9; Wattage: up to 600W; Length: 180cm

Buy now from MiHIGH

4. ZoeTech Infrared Sauna Blanket

Price: £239 | Buy now from ZoeTech



The ZoeTech Infrared Sauna Blanket offers many of the essential advantages of a high-end infrared sauna blanket at a relatively affordable price.

Crucially, it can probably get you warm enough to break a sweat, with temperatures ranging up to 60°C. That said, it’s worth noting that some competing products do go hotter, and may therefore be better suited to users who prefer an intense sauna session.

ZoeTech’s blanket isn’t quite as luxuriously finished as some of the alternatives on the market. For instance, the controller has a more utilitarian design. However, the blanket is comfortable and well-suited to heating you to a good extent. You may find that this sauna blanket is your best-value-for-money option.

Key specs – Heat: up to 60°C; Wattage: up to 400W; Length: 180cm

Buy now from ZoeTech