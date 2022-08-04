Best cooling pillow 2022: Combat night sweats and overheating

The best cooling pillows can be a big help during warm summer nights. Getting too hot is not only an unpleasant experience, but it can also seriously disrupt your sleep. With good-quality sleep being vital to your overall health and wellbeing, it’s important to make sure you’re comfortable.

Strictly speaking, “cooling pillow” is something of a misnomer. While they can be effective in helping you to regulate your temperature – and perhaps, in some cases, even actively cool you down – it’s important to remember that your head is a source of heat, and cooling pillows cannot work magic (as much as we would like them to).

With this said, read on for our pick of the best tried and tested pillows for helping you to stay cool at night. We’ve also put together a short guide to help you make an informed buying decision.

READ NEXT: Our full round-up of the best pillows available

Best cooling pillows: At a glance

Best gel pillow: Silentnight Wellbeing Cool Touch pillow | Buy now

Silentnight Wellbeing Cool Touch pillow | Best for back sleepers: DUSK cooling medium support pillow | Buy now

DUSK cooling medium support pillow | Best for side sleepers: OTTY Deluxe Pure Pillow | Buy now

How to choose the best cooling pillow for you

As with most things sleep related, pillows are a highly personal choice. From fillings to firmness, size and materials, what suits one person might not suit another. We’ve put together some factors you might want to consider when buying a cooling pillow.

How do cooling pillows work?

While there are different types, the main objective of all cooling pillows is, well, to keep you cool. Many cooling pillows are made from breathable materials, while others may even draw heat away from your body.

What are the different types of cooling pillows?

Some cooling pillows are made from materials that help aid temperature regulation. Natural materials such as wool and down are perhaps the best at this, though some synthetic materials such as latex can also help you feel cooler on hot nights.

Another very common pillow material is memory foam. While memory foam is somewhat notorious for being the opposite of cooling, technology has come a long way. These days, many memory foam pillows have ventilation holes cut into them. Some are even infused with graphite or “cooling gel”. For instance, manufacturers of gel pillows claim that they can keep you cool by actively drawing heat away from your head.

What else should I look for in a cooling pillow?

Regardless of whether or not cooling properties are a priority, you should be looking for a pillow that’s comfortable and well-suited to your sleeping position, and one that supports good spine alignment. Your sleeping position will also largely determine how thick your pillow should be (this is called loft in the pillow trade).

While there is an inevitable degree of subjectivity when it comes to finding the right pillow, there are some general guidelines when it comes to loft. Side sleepers may be best with a higher loft and firmer feel, to aid spinal alignment. A medium loft pillow works well for back sleepers, preventing their shoulders and back from laying at an awkward angle, while front sleepers may need an even thinner pillow.

READ NEXT: The best pillows for side sleepers

The best cooling pillows you can buy in 2022

1. Silentnight Wellbeing Cool Touch pillow: Best gel pillow

Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon



When we first got this pillow out of its packaging, we admit we weren’t quite sure about it: one side is covered in an undulating gel surface, which feels quite plasticky. But although we were initially ready to disregard this as a gimmick, we were quickly converted after trying it.

The Silentnight Wellbeing Cool Touch pillow is our new go-to essential in heat waves from now on. When your head hits the pillow, the pressure activates the gel inside, which then absorbs excess body heat. This feels akin to lying your face on a cool tile, but softer. The pillow is decently plump too, and works even under a fairly thick pillowcase.

Key details – Type: Gel; Firmness: Medium; Size: 76x46cm; Loft: 15cm

2. Dusk Cooling Medium Support pillow: Best for back sleepers

Price: £40 | Buy now from Dusk



We were immediately impressed with this pillow. It feels sumptuously soft to touch, and provides a decent level of support. We tested this pillow alongside a seriously fussy co-tester, who is liable to long moans about their sleep environment, and is a chronic overheater (they have other good traits, honest…).

They woke up raving about this pillow and refused to try any other. Backsleepers will get on well with the Dusk cooling pillow because it’s fairly squashy (yes, that is a technical term) so allows you to stay level when you sleep. The filling is hollowfibre, which is a synthetic fabric, but one that is engineered to allow plenty of airflow. The casing on the pillow is cotton and Tencel, which are both breathable and resistant to bacteria growth, making this a great option if you’re an allergy sufferer too.

Key details – Type: Synthetic; Firmness: Medium to soft; Size: 50x75cm; Loft: 15cm

Buy now from Dusk

3. Otty Deluxe Pure Pillow: Best for side sleepers

Price: £69.99 | Buy now from OTTY



This memory-foam pillow has some serious heft to it. As side sleepers ourselves, we found it super supportive, with loads of bulk around the neck area for optimal spinal alignment. The pillow is made from memory foam, but it also contains charcoal and bamboo. Both of these materials are hailed by countless bedding brands for their moisture wicking and temperature regulating properties, as well as being odour resistant.

Indeed, during testing, we found it kept us comfortable all night long. And while it didn’t actively cool down our heads like some others on this roundup, it didn’t feel roasting during the soaring temperatures we tested it in.

Read our full-length Otty Deluxe Pure Pillow review

Key details – Type: Memory foam; Firmness: Firm; Size: 62x42cm; Loft: 12cm

Buy now from OTTY