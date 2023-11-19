Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals: The best iPhone and Android bargains right now – LIVE

We’re still a few days away from the big day, but we’ve already spotted some amazing Black Friday smartphone bargains in this year’s sales. From iPhones to Samsungs and everything in between, there are plenty of savings to pick and choose from right now, but which smartphone deals are the very best?

Enter our team of expert smartphone reviewers. Every day until the end of the month, we will be scouring the internet for the most sensational deals this Black Friday has to offer, saving you the hassle of sorting through them all yourself. We will be updating this live blog throughout the day, bringing you the most up-to-date bargains at the best prices.

If there isn’t anything that takes your fancy just yet, don’t worry. Check back in again later and there just might be something else that catches your eye. And if you’re craving even more savings, our main Black Friday deals page is your go-to source for all the best deals on pretty much everything, including mattresses, TVs and air fryers. Let’s get started.

Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals: The best so far