Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals: The best iPhone and Android bargains right now – LIVE
Black Friday week has kicked off and these are today's best smartphone savings
We’re still a few days away from the big day, but we’ve already spotted some amazing Black Friday smartphone bargains in this year’s sales. From iPhones to Samsungs and everything in between, there are plenty of savings to pick and choose from right now, but which smartphone deals are the very best?
Enter our team of expert smartphone reviewers. Every day until the end of the month, we will be scouring the internet for the most sensational deals this Black Friday has to offer, saving you the hassle of sorting through them all yourself. We will be updating this live blog throughout the day, bringing you the most up-to-date bargains at the best prices.
If there isn’t anything that takes your fancy just yet, don’t worry. Check back in again later and there just might be something else that catches your eye. And if you’re craving even more savings, our main Black Friday deals page is your go-to source for all the best deals on pretty much everything, including mattresses, TVs and air fryers. Let’s get started.
Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals: The best so far
The best Black Friday smartphone deals – 19 November 2023
15:34 | 19 Nov
This is STILL the best smartphone saving this Black Friday
Appearing at the beginning of the month, this Pixel 8 saving is yet to be topped. For LESS than the price of the phone SIM-free, you can get 250GB of monthly data with iD Mobile for just £27/mth and no upfront cost. That brings the total price to £648, which is £51 cheaper than the handset on its own.
14:44 | 19 Nov
FREE smart clock with discounted Moto Razr 40 Ultra
We’ve got another Mobiles.co.uk freebie deal for you today. The Foldable Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is not only discounted down to £850, but you’ll also get a free Lenovo Smart Clock 2 and accompanying wireless charging dock.
We rather liked the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in our five-star review. Its clamshell folding design is top-notch, with a massive front display and stellar battery life for its size. The only real downside was the price increase over its predecessor, which at this new reduced price renders this caveat completely moot.
14:07 | 19 Nov
Samsung Galaxy S23 with LOADS of freebies
You can currently pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a boatload of freebies at Mobiles.co.uk. Available either SIM-free (£849) or as part of a contract, the retailer is offering £100 cashback with every purchase, as well as a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE earbuds worth £100 and a year’s Disney Plus subscription.
If you’d rather go the contract route for the S23 and all these freebies, our recommendation is the 250GB data plan with Smarty. This has a monthly cost of £27 and an upfront fee of £129.
12:46 | 19 Nov
An unbeatable SIM-only bargain
Our favourite SIM-only deal of the Black Friday period is still running, so if you’re picking up a SIM-free handset you might want to check this out. Over at Smarty, you can get unlimited monthly data for just £15/mth, down from £20/mth. Better still, this is a rolling monthly contract, so if you want to adjust your monthly data offering or want to switch providers, you can do so at any time without any long-term commitment restrictions.
11:55 | 19 Nov
FREE tablet with Xiaomi 13T
Not only is this SIM-free price of the Xiaomi 13T cheaper than it’s ever been (£449), but you also get a free Redmi Pad tablet worth £269. Admittedly, we haven’t fully reviewed the Xioami 13T just yet, but in our hands-on review we said “we may be looking at the best value-for-money phone we’ve seen from Xiaomi in a long time”. That’s some high initial praise.
10:31 | 19 Nov
A heavenly OnePlus 11 deal
If you’re looking for a SIM-free Android handset at a great price, this OnePlus 11 deal at Amazon is a great place to start. With a mega price drop, you can pick up the terrific entry-level flagship for just £466. That’s a delicious saving compared to the £691 average price.
In our five-star review earlier this year, we made mention of the OnePlus 11’s excellent battery life, which reached over 28 hours in our tests. We also enjoyed the portrait lens, which delivered exceptional facial capture.
09:46 | 19 Nov
The cheapest iPhone 15 contract so far
If you’re bewildered by all the latest iPhone 15 contracts, let me make it easy for you. This is by far the best price we’ve seen yet.
If you head on over to Mobiles.co.uk, you’ll find this 24-month iPhone 15 contract, which gives you a generous 250GB of monthly data with iD Mobile. You’ll only have to pay £30/mth throughout the course of your contract, with the only sticking point being the £129 upfront cost. if you can stomach the initial fee, however, you’ll be rewarded with a lifetime cost of just £849 – that’s just £50 more than the price of the handset on its own.