Best tripod for iPhone: Capture sharper pictures and smoother videos with your smartphone

Finding the best tripod for your iPhone is a quick and easy way to improve your smartphone photos and videos. For most people, the only camera they ever need is the one on the back of their iPhone - and for good reason. The camera quality available from the smartphone you already have in your pocket allows you to capture photos and videos in the vast majority of situations you’re likely to come across. However, like a standalone camera, your iPhone can still benefit from the stable shooting platform provided by a dependable tripod.

Pick one of the best iPhone tripods from our list below and you’ll be able to capture sharper, shake-free photographs, even in low light. You’ll also be able to record smooth video clips and timelapses and a decent tripod can also provide a solid base for creating long exposures of light trails, waterfalls or the stars. A tripod is also invaluable when it comes to shooting selfies or recording vlogs.

READ NEXT: The best smartphone power banks

The best tripods for iPhones at a glance

How to buy the best tripod for your iPhone

What type of tripod is best for iPhones?

While you’ll find a wide range of iPhone tripods available, broadly speaking most fall into one of two camps: traditional full-sized tripods and smaller, more compact mini tripods.

Full-sized tripods offer the greatest range of shooting versatility, able to cover top-down macro work all the way up to landscapes, portraits and selfies. Larger tripods also tend to come with more flexible tripod heads, allowing for smoother panning for videos and panoramas as well as quicker switching between portrait and landscape orientation. The trade-off for this level of versatility, however, is that they’re bulky and heavy.

Mini tripods and pocket-sized tripods are much more convenient to carry around with you and they tend to be cheaper, too. They don’t offer the same range of shooting positions and angles as a big tripod, but you can usually find a table, wall or fence post to pop them on if a higher vantage point is called for.

There’s no one-size-fits-all option when it comes to iPhone tripods and so you’ll need to take a little time to consider what style will complement the type of photos and videos you plan to create. Be sure to check the maximum working height and minimum packing height – along with the weight, to make sure you find a model that’s a practical fit for you.

What features should I look for when buying a tripod for my iPhone?

Regardless of the kind of photos or videos you plan on creating, you’ll need to make sure the tripod you’re considering offers a secure fit - you wouldn’t want to drop your iPhone mid-shot.

Pretty much all smartphone tripods have tensioned mounts to hold your phone in place, with some more premium options even allowing you to lock it in place. It’s therefore important to check the maximum (and minimum) phone size supported by the mount to ensure your phone will fit – and remember to take into account any extra bulk your phone case might add.

For quick reference these are the widths of Apple’s recent iPhone models:

Apple iPhone XR: 76mm

Apple iPhone SE (2020): 67mm

Apple iPhone 11: 76mm

Apple iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max: 71mm / 78mm

Apple iPhone 12 / 12 Mini: 72mm / 64mm

Apple iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max: 72mm / 78mm

Apple iPhone 13 / 13 Mini: 72mm / 64mm

Apple iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max: 72mm / 78mm

You may also want to take note of what tripod head is used. This is the top part of the tripod that the smartphone mount attaches to.

While the most basic smartphone tripods lock your phone directly onto the tripod legs, ideally you’ll want to opt for a model that offers some degree of adjustability. In order to accurately frame your shots you’ll want to choose a model that allows you to tilt and rotate your phone. Some smartphone tripods even come with ball heads for complete maneuverability.

It’s also worth checking whether the tripod head or smartphone mount allows you to change between horizontal and vertical shooting positions. Some are only designed to be used one way or the other, and some can require quite a bit of faff to change orientation.

READ NEXT: The best smartphone cameras

The best tripod for your iPhone to buy in 2022

1. Joby GripTight GorillaPod Pro 2: Best all-round tripod for iPhone

Price: £55 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking for a solidly built, near infinitely flexible tripod for your iPhone, look no further than Joby’s GripTight GorillaPod Pro 2.

With fully adjustable legs, the GripTight Pro can be shaped to balance on just about any surface, wrapped around tree branches, lamp posts and railings, and even shaped into a selfie stick. Not only does this make the tripod incredibly versatile, but it also makes it easy to pack, as it can be easily shaped to fit within your bag.

Unlike many of its rivals, the GripTight mount doesn’t rely on tension to hold your iPhone in place. Instead, a locking screw securely holds large rubberised grips in place, ensuring you achieve a tight fit, regardless of which phone you’re using. The GripTight mount can also be rotated through 90 degrees, allowing you to quickly switch between horizontal and vertical shooting modes.

The GripTight Pro 2 also features attachment points and a cold-shoe mount for adding accessories such as lights or a microphone for added versatility.

Key specs – Max phone width: 91mm; Min phone width: 56mm; Max shooting height: 297mm; Closed length: 297mm; Weight: 285g; Material: Plastic and steel; Head: Tilting and rotating.

2. OASMU Phone Tripod: Best budget smartphone tripod

Price: £10 | Buy now from Amazon



While decidedly more plasticky than some of the pricier entries on our list, OASMU’s phone tripod still feels reassuringly solid and, for a touch over a tenner, you really can’t grumble.

All three legs can be individually articulated, allowing you to adapt the tripod to whatever shooting situation you encounter and even wrap it around posts, railings and handlebars. The OASMU also comes with a Bluetooth remote so that you can wirelessly trigger your camera for selfies and group shots.

While the mount will comfortably accommodate the majority of Apple’s iPhone range, it’s a little too slim for Apple’s flagship 11, 12 and 13 Pro Max models.

Key specs – Max phone width: 78mm; Minimum phone width: 54mm; Max shooting height: 170mm; Closed length: 190mm (mount detached); Weight: 110g; Material: Plastic; Head: Tilt and rotate.

3. Vanguard VEO 3GO 235AB: Best full-sized iPhone tripod

Price: £139 | Buy now from Amazon

Vanguard’s VEO 3GO 235AB is a true travel tripod, well-equipped to handle smartphones, compact cameras and even moderate DSLR setups.

Made almost entirely from aluminium, the 235AB feels reassuringly solid, yet at just a touch over 1.2kg, it won’t weigh you down. With a folded length of just 330mm, it’ll comfortably slide into most backpacks too.

With up to 1380mm of reach as well as an invertible centre column for macro photography, the 235AB offers up a wide range of shooting options. One of the legs is even detachable for added versatility, converting into a lightweight monopod or long-reach selfie stick.

The 235AB’s smartphone mount will accommodate Apple’s entire range of handsets. Meanwhile, an included iOS and Android compatible Bluetooth remote allows for easy selfie and group shots.

If you’re looking for something a little taller, or something a little lighter, the VEO 3GO series features a range of similarly specced alternative options in both aluminium and carbon fibre.

Key specs – Max phone width: 87mm; Minimum phone width: 57mm; Max shooting height: 1380mm; Closed length: 330mm (mount detached); Weight: 1.24kg; Material: Aluminium; Head: Ball head.

4. Joby GripTight Mount PRO: Best premium iPhone tripod adapter mount

Price: £22 | Buy now from Amazon



Already got a tripod for your DSLR or compact camera? Joby’s GripTight Mount PRO allows you to quickly and easily convert just about any camera tripod for smartphone shooting by screwing down directly onto any standard 1/4in tripod thread.

The mount is constructed from plastic and metal with rubberised grips across all the phone contact points. Where cheaper mounts use spring-loaded tension to hold your iPhone in place, the GripTight Mount features a manual screw lock, ensuring whatever size device you pair it with is held safely and securely. There are also independent tilt and rotation locks, allowing you to precisely angle your phone or quickly switch between landscape and portrait orientation.

Key specs – Max phone width: 91mm; Minimum phone width: 56mm; Material: Plastic and steel; Head: Tilting and rotating head.

5. DJI OM 5: Best stabilised iPhone tripod

Price: £139 | Buy now from Amazon



Looking to create professional-looking videos on the go? Packing a three-axis gimbal, the OM 5 takes the jerkiness out of your camera moves, enabling you to create cinema-smooth shots, even while walking. Paired with DJI's companion smartphone app, the OM 5 can also be used to create seamless panoramas, timelapses, hyper lapses and even motion lapse clips.

The OM 5 features a magnetic smartphone clamp for easy attachment, an extendable arm for added reach and selfies, and the entire unit folds down for compact storage.

While it's a pricey option, if you're looking to up your up level up your smartphone footage the OM 5 is certainly a solid investment.

Read our full DJI OM 5 review

Key specs – Max phone width: 84mm; Minimum phone width: 67mm; Max shooting height: 479mm; Closed length: 163mm; Weight: 290g; Material: Plastic; Head: Three-axis gimbal.

6. Manfrotto Pixi Mini Smart: Best tabletop tripod for iPhones

Price: £44 | Buy now from Amazon



Small, stable and smart looking to boot, the Manfrotto Pixi Mini is an excellent tabletop tripod.

Its clamp will accommodate devices up to 84mm wide and the ball head provides a decent range of movement for angling and levelling up your shots. The Pixi Mini’s head also locks into place, so there’s no need to worry about it slipping, even with heavier devices. And, at only 185mm tall with the mount detached, it’ll easily drop into most bags and even some deeper pockets.

The only thing to look out for is the lack of vertical shooting options. The mount is really only designed to be used in landscape so, if you plan on taking portrait photos or vertical videos for TikToK or Instagram stories, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

Key specs – Max phone width: 84mm; Max shooting height: 165mm; Closed length: 185mm (mount detached); Weight: 220g; Material: Plastic; Head: Ball.

7. Manfrotto Compact Advanced Smart Tripod: Best budget full-sized iPhone tripod

Price: £79 | Buy now from Manfrotto



Shopping for a full-height shooting solution on a budget? Manfrotto’s Compact Advanced Smart Tripod has you covered. The Compact Advanced is a capable, affordable full-sized tripod that appears in both our Best Tripod and Best Travel Tripod roundups.

As it’s a full-sized option you’ll be sacrificing the portability of the smaller options on our list, but you do gain a measure of versatility. In its smartphone iteration, it’s kitted out with a Manfrotto Smartphone clamp along with a pan and tilt head that allows for easy switching between portrait and landscape modes.

While the legs are made of aluminium there’s still a fair amount of plastic in its build. While it may not be quite up to pro standards it’s more than sturdy enough to stabilise your smartphone, and can even be used with compact system cameras

READ NEXT: The best travel tripods

Key specs – Max phone width: 84mm; Max shooting height: 1650mm; Closed length: 440mm (mount detached); Weight: 1.7kg; Material: Plastic and aluminium; Head: Pan and tilt.

Buy now from Manfrotto

8. Joby GripTight Mount for MagSafe: Best MagSafe tripod adapter mount

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



Joby's GripTight Mount for MagSafe is the ideal tripod adapter for use with Apple's MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 handsets. Once screwed onto any standard tripod this mount allows you to quickly and easily attach and detach your phone. The central MagSafe disk also rotates, allowing you to shoot horizontally, vertically or anywhere in between.

For situations where you need to keep your phone firmly locked down, there are two fold-out arms with rubberised grips that can securely hold your device in a fixed position. There are also accessory mounting points built into the base, giving you the option to add on arms to hold lights, microphones and more.

Key specs – Max phone width: 91mm; Minimum phone width: 56mm; Material: Plastic and steel; Head: Rotating MagSafe head.

9. Joby GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit: Best iPhone tripod for vloggers

Price: £180 | Buy now from Amazon



Joby’s GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit is a bit of a content-creation Swiss Army Knife. It combines Joby’s GorillaPod flexible tripod legs and GripTight Pro mount with a Beamo LED light and Wavo mobile microphone. The mount and legs are essentially the same as you’ll find in the GripTight Pro and so the attractions here are the accessories.

The Beamo LED light is metal, waterproof, rechargeable and surprisingly powerful. Its output is dimmable, and an included diffuser helps create softer, more flattering light while vlogging.

The Wavo microphone comes with both USB-C and Lightning connectors and produces crisp, clear audio. And, because the mic is directional it helps isolate your voice from the background better than your phone’s inbuilt mic.

The accessories attach via two additional GorillaPod arms, giving you complete control over positioning. There are also additional cold-shoe mounts for adding on extra accessories and even a GoPro style action camera mount.

Key specs – Max phone width: 91mm; Minimum phone width: 56mm; Max shooting height: 297mm; Closed length: 297mm; Weight: 540g; Material: Plastic and steel; Head: Tilting and rotating head.