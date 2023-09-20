This iPhone 15 Pro Max deal is simply BRILLIANT
Preorder this iPhone 15 Pro Max deal before its 22 September release date to save heaps of money on your contact
The latest Apple iPhones are nearly here and preordering an incredible iPhone 15 Pro Max deal and making the top model of the bunch your own will cost you a lot less.
This preorder package is the best we’ve seen so far: the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max with 100GB of 5G iD Mobile data for ludicrous £56/mth on a two-year contract from via Mobiles.co.uk, with just £99 to pay upfront. Over the duration of the 24-month contract, that works out at £1,443, meaning you’re getting two years of 100GB of data per month from a four-star mobile network for a bargain £244 considering the handset alone retails for £1,199.
This iPhone 15 Pro Max deal is only available on orders until 22 September, so you’ll need to act fairly fast to take advantage of the gigantic saving.
Below, we’ll run through what sets the iPhone 15 Max Pro apart from previous iterations of iPhone or feel free to check out the deal for yourself on the link below since time is of the essence.
Not kept up with the latest iPhone announcement from Apple? Well, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a number of upgrades in all the right places.
As you come to expect with fresh smartphones, running things is a new chipset in the form of the super speedy hexa-core Apple A17 Pro. You’ll also find an upgraded camera set, including a lens with a 5x periscope telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length added to the mix. The GPU is quicker and better at rendering graphics too, making it a solid choice for mobile gaming.
Design-wise, you’ll find slightly curved edges and thinner bezels around the screen this time around, but perhaps the most notable improvement is a move to a lighter, tougher titanium frame (rather than the stainless steel frame of older models), which is a first for Apple’s iPhones following the launch of the titanium-based Apple Watch Ultra last year. The ring/silent switch has also been replaced by a customisable action button, while the much reported move to the USB-C standard comes into play here too.
For an even deeper preview of Apple’s latest and greatest smartphone, read our Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max preview. But suffice to say, it’s a powerful and attractive handset well worth your attention at this price point. Especially considering iD Mobile is an solid choice of mobile carrier, earning four stars in our full-length iD Mobile review for its value for money.
As mentioned, you’ll need to hurry if this iPhone 15 Pro Max deal with an appealing data package sounds like the one for you, since this offer is only active until Friday 22 September.
Want to check out other Apple iPhones before taking the plunge on the 15 Pro Max? We’ve rounded up the best iPhones money can buy, paired with deals on each model, so you can have an informed buying decision.