Get a BRILLIANT OnePlus 11 bargain this Amazon Prime Day
To celebrate Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the five-star OnePlus for its lowest-ever price on the side
As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale bonanza, the OnePlus 11 is available at an astonishingly reduced price of £437, down from its standard £696. This deal represents the lowest cost ever seen for this device on the platform. What’s more, our original review garlanded it with a flawless five-star rating and a coveted Expert Reviews Recommended award.
Just remember to get in there as soon as possible because this outstanding OnePlus offer won’t be around for long! You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime member to make take advantage of the bargain, but you can sign up for a generous free trial here.
Alongside this eye-catching price drop, there are plenty of other compelling reasons to nab the Google Pixel 7. The handset earned a full five stars and a coveted Best Buy award in our original Google Pixel 7 review. Even before the Amazon Prime Day discount, the Google Pixel 7 was well-priced, which garnered it plenty of praise in our review.
With the imminent release of the Google Pixel 8, the discounts on this previous generation model have only gotten better, making for a golden opportunity to snag a top-tier Android phone without breaking the bank.
One of the standout features of the OnePlus 11 is its exceptional battery life, which makes sure you stay connected and productive throughout the day without the constant need for charging. Its top-notch performance further enhances your user experience, allowing for stutter-free multitasking, gaming and entertainment.
Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a tech-savvy user or simply seeking an Android upgrade, the OnePlus 11 has it all. The combination of a reduced price, exceptional reviews, and remarkable features makes this deal too good to pass up.