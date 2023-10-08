Get a GIGANTIC Google Pixel 7a saving this Amazon Prime Day

Expert Reviews

Deals

Amazon Prime Day is upon us once again and brings with it a truly bonkers Google Pixel 7a deal

As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Google Pixel 7a, handily bundled with a charger, is now available at an eye-boggling price of £399, a significant reduction from its average of £429 on the website. This exceptional deal makes it the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone to one of the best the market has to offer.

Time is of the essence, though, as this and all of the Amazon Prime Deal will only last until the end of Wednesday 11 October. You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to make the gorgeous Google Pixel 7a discount and you can sign up for a free trial here.

In our original Google Pixel 7a review, the phone received an outstanding five-star rating and earned an Expert Reviews Best Buy award from our smartphone boffins. That’s the highest praise we can lavish on a product.

The Google Pixel 7a impresses with its exceptional cameras, providing remarkable photography capabilities at its price point. Whether you’re capturing memorable moments or indulging your creative side, this smartphone delivers outstanding results.

Powered by the Tensor G2 CPU, the same processor found in the more expensive Google Pixel 7 model, the Pixel 7a offers top-tier performance and responsiveness. You can enjoy a smooth and seamless user experience, whether you’re multitasking, gaming or browsing.

The device also features a silky-smooth 90Hz screen, enhancing the display’s fluidity and responsiveness. Whether you’re endlessly scrolling through social media, watching cat videos or doing some “work”, the screen’s smooth performance will enhance your daily usage.

There’s a catch, though: this fantastic Amazon Prime Day offer ends on 11 October. It’s an invitation to seize the moment and experience the excellence of the Google Pixel 7a at an unbeatable price. If you’re in the market for an Android smartphone that combines remarkable camera capabilities, powerful performance, and an impressive display, the Google Pixel 7a is the perfect choice – and far cheaper than the newer Pixel 8 lineup.

