Get a HUGE discount on the Google Pixel 7 for Amazon Prime Day
The latest Amazon Prime Day event sees the price of the Google Pixel 7 fall by a whopping £100
Amazon Prime Day is here once more, and if you’ve been on the hunt for a quality smartphone like the Google Pixel 7, now’s the time to act. The 256GB version of the flagship Android phone is currently available on Amazon at an impressive price of just £574, reduced from its average price of £627. That represents a substantial £125 saving that you won’t want to miss out on.
To make sure you don’t miss this bargain, be sure to get in there before midnight on Wednesday 11 October, when the Amazon Prime Day event ends. You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the sale, but you can sign up for a free trial here.
Alongside this eye-catching price drop, there are plenty of other compelling reasons to nab the Google Pixel 7. The handset earned a full five stars and a coveted Best Buy award in our original Google Pixel 7 review. Even before the Amazon Prime Day discount, the Google Pixel 7 was well-priced, which garnered it plenty of praise in our review.
With the imminent release of the Google Pixel 8, the discounts on this previous generation model have only gotten better, making for a golden opportunity to snag a top-tier Android phone without breaking the bank.
One of the standout features of the Google Pixel 7 is its exceptional camera array, which is among the best we’ve tested. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or just like to take the odd high quality snap, the Google Pixel 7 will produce images up there with the best of the best.
What’s more, it boasts a remarkable battery life, ensuring you stay connected all day long without worrying about power banks or changing packs. Under the hood, the Google Pixel 7 is powered by the nippy G2 Tensor chipset, delivering smooth and responsive performance for all your apps and tasks.
Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to snag the Google Pixel 7 at a reduced price. Getting perfect marks from us for its superb camera, long-lasting battery, and speedy performance, we can safely say that this Android phone is a great choice for anyone looking for a top-tier handset. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer: make it yours before the clock strikes midnight on 11 October.