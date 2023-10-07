Get a HUGE discount on the Google Pixel 7 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here once more, and if you’ve been on the hunt for a quality smartphone like the Google Pixel 7, now’s the time to act. The 256GB version of the flagship Android phone is currently available on Amazon at an impressive price of just £574, reduced from its average price of £627. That represents a substantial £125 saving that you won’t want to miss out on.

To make sure you don’t miss this bargain, be sure to get in there before midnight on Wednesday 11 October, when the Amazon Prime Day event ends. You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the sale, but you can sign up for a free trial here.