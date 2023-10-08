Grab yourself a set of Beats Studio Buds for a STEAL this Amazon Prime Day
Treat your ears to quality sound and a comfortable fit, while saving £40 this Amazon Prime Day
If you’re in the market for some high-quality wireless earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds are an absolute bargain this Amazon Prime Day. They’re down from their regular price of £160 to just £120. Not bad, eh?
We awarded the Beats Studio Buds four stars out of a possible five, as well as an Expert Reviews Recommended award, in our original review, which speaks volumes about the quality and performance of these earbuds. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to grab this gorgeous deal, but you can sign up for a free trial here.
When it comes to sound quality, the Beats Studio Buds certainly deliver. Whether you’re into immersive classical, thumping techno or bubblegum pop, these earbuds provide exceptional audio clarity and depth. You’ll experience your favourite tracks and podcasts in a new way, thanks to the Beat’s precision engineering.
That would all mean nothing if the Beats Studio Buds weren’t pleasant to wear, though. Luckily, they don’t disappoint here either. They’re designed to be comfortable and lightweight, making them ideal for long listening sessions or active lifestyles. You can wear them for hours without discomfort, ensuring that your audio enjoyment is uninterrupted.
Active noise cancellation (ANC) is another feature that sets the Beats Studio Buds apart. ANC technology filters out external noise, allowing you to immerse yourself in your audio without distractions. You won’t notice that you’re in a noisy cafe, on public transport or in a bustling office when you’re pumping your tunes with the Beat Studio Buds in your ears.
Just keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day’s stellar Beats Studio Buds deal will only last until midnight on Wednesday 11 October.