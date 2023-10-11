Snag an ASTOUNDING Amazon Prime Day air fryer deal

While I haven’t had hands-on experience with the T17021, I have tested its smaller sibling, the Tower T17023. If you click through to my full-length review, you’ll see I gave that model a four-star rating, as well as our sought-after Recommended award. I liked the T17023 for its incredibly compact size, which allowed it to fit neatly into my smaller-sized kitchen. I was also impressed by its effective cooking performance, straightforward two-dial control scheme and budget-friendly pricing.

Currently, the 2.2l T17023 sits at £50 on Amazon, meaning you can pick up the T17021, which has much roomier 4.3l capacity, for a full £12 cheaper than its smaller counterpart, thanks to this Prime Day offer. Similarly to the T17023, the T17021 has a to-the-point setup, with one dial for temperature and one for time, allowing you to set it to operate between 80°C and 200°C and for up to 60 minutes. If the family-sized model is anything like the smaller version, it will produce solid results on items ranging from hash browns, spring rolls and chips, to chicken breast, bacon and vegetables.

