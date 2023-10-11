Snag an ASTOUNDING Amazon Prime Day air fryer deal
Part of a straightforward, effective line from a reliable brand, this Tower T17021 offer is one the best Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals
As one of Expert Reviews resident kitchen specialists, I’ve tried and tested plenty of air fryers, with these handy appliances quickly having become a must-have in kitchens across the UK. Among the models I’ve tested, Tower’s air fryers have consistently and effectively operated in their niche, providing quality options for anyone looking for air fryers that are compact, well-priced and easy to use. One of the standout Amazon Prime Day deals, in my opinion, is this offer on the Tower T17021 4.3l, which sees the air fryer fall from an average price on Amazon of £55 to just £38, saving you a cool £15.
This offer expires at midnight tonight, Wednesday 11 October, so if you want to pick up this solid air fryer at its current reduced price, I recommend you snag it as soon as possible. One thing to note, though, is that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime Member to avail of this offer, as it’s member-exclusive. Handily, you can sign up to a 30-day free trial and get access to all the same offers as paid members.
While I haven’t had hands-on experience with the T17021, I have tested its smaller sibling, the Tower T17023. If you click through to my full-length review, you’ll see I gave that model a four-star rating, as well as our sought-after Recommended award. I liked the T17023 for its incredibly compact size, which allowed it to fit neatly into my smaller-sized kitchen. I was also impressed by its effective cooking performance, straightforward two-dial control scheme and budget-friendly pricing.
Currently, the 2.2l T17023 sits at £50 on Amazon, meaning you can pick up the T17021, which has much roomier 4.3l capacity, for a full £12 cheaper than its smaller counterpart, thanks to this Prime Day offer. Similarly to the T17023, the T17021 has a to-the-point setup, with one dial for temperature and one for time, allowing you to set it to operate between 80°C and 200°C and for up to 60 minutes. If the family-sized model is anything like the smaller version, it will produce solid results on items ranging from hash browns, spring rolls and chips, to chicken breast, bacon and vegetables.
If you want to see a fuller range of our favourite countertop cookers, you can check out our in-depth best air fryer roundup, which features top models from brands like Ninja, Tefal, Instant and more. On the lookout for more bargains? Then head on over to our best Amazon deals page, where you’ll find all the most eye-catching Prime Day deals and offers.