This Bose earbuds deal for Amazon Prime Day is worth SHOUTING about
This Amazon Prime Day deal has slashes the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II down to their lowest=ever price
With only a few hours of Amazon Prime Day left, this is one deal we wouldn’t be comfortable keeping quiet about: the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have dropped down to £189. With an average price of £259, this is the cheapest we’ve seen them over the past 12 months – so be quick, the offer is only valid until midnight tonight.
We gave these earbuds a stellar five-star rating and Recommended award in our in-depth review, praising their near-perfect combination of noise-cancelling prowess and crystal clear sound quality.
The adaptive noise cancellation capabilities of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II puts them in a class of their own. In noisy coffee shops, bustling city streets or just your office desk, these earbuds are capable of shutting out the world around you – or, alternatively, you can activate Bose’s transparency mode, which lets a little of the surrounding noise in so that you’re more aware of your surroundings.
Sound quality is another area where these earbuds shine. The deep bass, rich midrange and crisp highs make for a supremely refined listening experience, and the low end in particular does a great job with more bass-heavy tracks. From music to podcasts to movies, the Bose’s deliver audio with clarity and precision.
The overall design is superb, too. The earbuds are sleek, comfortable and fit snugly in the ears, so they stay put whether you’re on your daily commute, working out or just relaxing at home, and the touch controls work well enough to stop you constantly reaching for your smartphone.
If this sounds like the perfect pair of wireless earbuds for you, then you have until midnight tonight (or as long as stocks last) to pick up the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.