This Bose earbuds deal for Amazon Prime Day is worth SHOUTING about

With only a few hours of Amazon Prime Day left, this is one deal we wouldn’t be comfortable keeping quiet about: the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have dropped down to £189. With an average price of £259, this is the cheapest we’ve seen them over the past 12 months – so be quick, the offer is only valid until midnight tonight.

We gave these earbuds a stellar five-star rating and Recommended award in our in-depth review, praising their near-perfect combination of noise-cancelling prowess and crystal clear sound quality.

View deal at Amazon

The adaptive noise cancellation capabilities of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II puts them in a class of their own. In noisy coffee shops, bustling city streets or just your office desk, these earbuds are capable of shutting out the world around you – or, alternatively, you can activate Bose’s transparency mode, which lets a little of the surrounding noise in so that you’re more aware of your surroundings.