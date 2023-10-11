This Google Pixel 8 bundle for Amazon Prime Day is PERFECT

Amazon Prime Day is here and you have until midnight tonight to snatch this Google Pixel 8 bundle deal. Preorder the Google Pixel 8 now and you’ll get £199 off the regular price in addition to a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.

View deal at Amazon

While the 6.2in Google Pixel 8 retains and subtly builds on the stylish design of its predecessors, there are some major upgrades under its skin. At its heart, the Google Tensor G3 processor takes a significant leap forward and brings the cutting-edge benefits of AI to your pocket. The Tensor G3 turbocharges Google Assistant’s capabilities, allowing it to quickly summarise, translate and read aloud web pages.

The 12MP ultrawide and 50MP rear-facing cameras get some subtle under-the-hood processing upgrades, and the Google Pixel 8 builds on the success of the Pixel 7’s Magic Eraser, introducing all-new Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser features. The Best Take feature allows you to pick the best (or most flattering) facial expressions from a series of selfies or portraits, while the Audio Magic Eraser automatically removes distracting background noise from video recordings.