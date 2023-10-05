This Google Pixel 8 preorder deal is a WINNER
Nab yourself the brand-new Google Pixel 8, 100GB of data and a free pair Google Pixel Buds Pro with this stunning preorder deal
The Google Pixel 8, set to release on October 12, is the latest in a line of eye-catching Android smartphones released by the tech giant. If you’re contemplating whether or not to snag one for yourself, this phenomenal preorder deal from Affordable Mobiles might just convince you to take the leap, offering the handset paired with 100GB of 5G Three data for just £41/mth with a very reasonable £99 upfront cost. Plus, Affordable Mobiles will also throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro worth £199. Not bad, eh?
Just get in there as soon as possible because it won’t last for long!
Now, let’s dive into the Google Pixel 8 itself. This phone boasts impressive upgrades on its predecessor, adding the latest Google chipset, the Tensor G3, as well as a beefier battery and intriguing new AI features for photo editing and using Google Assistant. We can’t give the Pixel 8 a firm recommendation until we’ve put it through its paces, but, as we mentioned in our preview, the signs are very encouraging indeed.
So, the phone looks good – what about the network provider? Well, Three stands out as a solid choice, with our recent Three review having awarded the network four out of five stars. Our review praised Three, highlighting its improved 4G and 5G speeds, growing 5G coverage, and overall reliability.
Finally, to sweeten the deal even further, Affordable Mobiles is throwing in a pair of four-star Pixel Buds Pro worth £199 for free. These earbuds offer hands-free access to Google Assistant, commendable audio quality, active noise cancellation and a comfortable fit – making them the perfect companion for your new Google Pixel 8.
A top-drawer deal, this Affordable Mobiles preorder offer lets you snag the brand-new Google Pixel 8, a large data allowance from a reliable network and a bonus gift that enhances your overall experience. So, why wait? Secure this deal now and be among the first to enjoy the Google Pixel 8’s exceptional features when it hits shelves on 12 October.