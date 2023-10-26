This is the BEST Google Pixel 8 deal we’ve seen so far

The Google Pixel 8 looks to be another quality iteration of the brand’s successful Android smartphone line, with the only downside being a price increase compared to the previous model.

However, with this exclusive deal from Affordable Mobiles, you’re currently able to scoop up the Google Pixel 8 with a whopping 100GB of Three data for just £29/mth. Even better, where there was previously a hefty £159 to pay upfront, this fee has temporarily dropped to zero.

View deal at Affordable Mobiles

To put this value into perspective, the total cost of the phone plus the data comes to £696, while the phone on its own is currently £699 when you buy directly from Google. The only caveat with this deal is that it will expire within the next 24 hours, so be sure to snap it up before then.