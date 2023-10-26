This is the BEST Google Pixel 8 deal we’ve seen so far
This Google Pixel 8 deal from Affordable Mobiles nets you 100GB of Three data plus the handset itself for just £29/mth. Phew!
The Google Pixel 8 looks to be another quality iteration of the brand’s successful Android smartphone line, with the only downside being a price increase compared to the previous model.
However, with this exclusive deal from Affordable Mobiles, you’re currently able to scoop up the Google Pixel 8 with a whopping 100GB of Three data for just £29/mth. Even better, where there was previously a hefty £159 to pay upfront, this fee has temporarily dropped to zero.
To put this value into perspective, the total cost of the phone plus the data comes to £696, while the phone on its own is currently £699 when you buy directly from Google. The only caveat with this deal is that it will expire within the next 24 hours, so be sure to snap it up before then.
After previously declaring the Google Pixel 7 our favourite Android smartphone in a five star review, our preview of Google Pixel 8 notes that this latest model seems to take things up a significant notch. Boasting a newly-added, speedy Google Tensor G3 processor chipset, an improved all-day battery and an enhanced camera, the Pixel 8 looks set to outshine its predecessor.
As well as these improvements to the device’s hardware, the Pixel 8 also incorporates a plethora of AI features that promise improvements in a number of areas, ranging from search functionality to image processing.
Of course, a great phone contract deal wouldn’t be worth much if it paired you with a subpar network. Thankfully, that isn’t the case here, as Three recently earned four out of five stars in our latest review. In said review, Three picked up points for its ever-improving 4G and 5G speeds and accelerated 5G rollout. Three’s solid scores for reliability are another boon for the network, with an impressive 86% of Three users in our mobile network survey reporting consistent satisfaction with their web browsing speeds.
This Affordable Mobiles deal, which pairs the Google Pixel 8 with 100GB of Three data for £29/mth and nothing to pay upfront, is simply the best deal we’ve seen so far on this newly released smartphone. So act quickly, and secure yourself the snazziest Android phone yet plus a generous data allowance from a reliable network, all at a great price.