This Xiaomi smartphone deal for Amazon Prime Day is TREMENDOUS value
For Amazon Prime Day, you can nab the already cost-effective Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G for a record low price
There are plenty of outstanding offers floating around this Amazon Prime Day, but this one is especially hard to ignore: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is now available for just £329. That’s a substantial drop from its average selling price of £421, which itself was a decent total cost considering the phone’s launch price of £449.
Time is of the essence, though, because this deal will only be around until the end of Prime Day: that’s midnight on Wednesday 11 October. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of the sale, but you can sign up for a lengthy free trial here.
What’s so great about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G then? Well, it’s all about delivering value without compromising on performance. The standout feature is its impressive 200-megapixel main camera, capable of taking detailed and vibrant photos. Inside, the handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth and responsive performance.
Battery life is similarly impressive, thanks to the larger 5,000mAh battery than its predecessor, while the included 120W wired charger can juice up the phone in no time. There’s also a crisp, 120Hz 1080p OLED display, which now supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, further enhancing your viewing experience. Packed into a sleek design featuring a curved 3D glass panel, there’s precious little not to like.
Consequently, we awarded it four stars out of a possible five in our full length review earlier this year, with our main quibbles to do with how much you are getting for your money. Now selling for a record-low price point, that issue is no more. Just remember, like sand escaping an hourglass, this deal is time dependent and ends when Amazon Prime Day draws to a close at midnight on Wednesday 11 October.