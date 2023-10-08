This Xiaomi smartphone deal for Amazon Prime Day is TREMENDOUS value

There are plenty of outstanding offers floating around this Amazon Prime Day, but this one is especially hard to ignore: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is now available for just £329. That’s a substantial drop from its average selling price of £421, which itself was a decent total cost considering the phone’s launch price of £449.

Time is of the essence, though, because this deal will only be around until the end of Prime Day: that’s midnight on Wednesday 11 October. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of the sale, but you can sign up for a lengthy free trial here.