Best dehumidifier for drying clothes 2024: Dry laundry without a tumble dryer from just £180

All the same, any dehumidifier will do the job so long as you can set the fan speed and power level to the maximum – automatic settings may take too long or may turn the humidifier off before your clothes are fully dry. That said, having an off-timer may also help since you can set it to switch off, rather than run indefinitely. Yes, laundry modes are easy and convenient, but they’re far from essential.

Is using a dehumidifier cheaper than using a tumble dryer?

Definitely. Depending on the load, the average tumble dryer uses between 4.7kWh and 5.4kWh per cycle. In 2023, electricity cost around 27p per kWh, which meant you would be looking at between £1.27 and £1.46 to run a load through your tumble dryer. With the energy price cap set to rise in 2024, you could be looking at even more. Newer heat pump models will be cheaper, using around 1.85kWh per cycle, but you’re still looking at around 50p per load.

With a dehumidifier, it depends on the size, capacity and technology being used. We have seen models use nearly 700W when running at full tilt, meaning they could use 5.6kWh per eight-hour drying cycle, costing you £1.51 per load. However, modern dehumidifiers are often much more efficient, typically using 200W to 400W in operation. This takes the energy consumption down to 1.6 to 3.2kWh over an eight-hour cycle, and the costs down to 43p to 87p per load. With dehumidifiers that operate over a six-hour cycle, the cost drops to 33p and 66p – a significant saving, provided your washing is actually dry within that time.

Is there anything else worth looking out for?

Features like a night mode or a quiet mode are definitely worth looking for if you need to run the dehumidifier overnight to dry your washing. But lower noise levels are worth having at any time of day, especially if you’re in a smaller home where it’s not practical to have the dehumidifier in a separate room.

How do you use a dehumidifier to dry your washing?

Ideally, find a room that won’t need to be used much for the next five to eight hours, like a utility room or spare bedroom, for example. The smaller the room, the better, as it’s easier for the dehumidifier to get the room’s humidity level down and start drying out your clothes.

Hang your clothes on a drying rack or from hangers, making sure you separate your clothes as much as possible, particularly avoid having heavy garments sitting on top of lighter materials. Position the dehumidifier near the rack, but not so close that the clothes are at risk of touching it – most manufacturers recommend a distance of between 30 and 60cm.

When you’re ready, start the dehumidifier in either laundry mode or at the highest power setting with the highest fan speed. Then leave it until the laundry mode finishes or until the clothes feel dry to the touch, whichever is soonest. As a tip, rotating the clothes rack, or turning the clothes around part-way through, will help the load to dry faster.

How we test dehumidifiers

We test dehumidifiers between October and March in real-world conditions in a damp-prone, three-bed detached home. We set up the dehumidifier in the living room and run it for a period of two hours, using the built-in humidity meter and an air quality monitor to take the humidity readings before switching on, following one hour and then again at two hours. We also measure noise levels using a smartphone app sound meter from a distance of one metre. We then retested the humidifiers in other areas of the house, including an upstairs landing and – with desiccant models – a free-standing concrete garage. We also check how easy it is to empty the water tank, and how easy it is to clean and store the unit according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

