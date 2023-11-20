This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is a Black Friday BARGAIN

This Black Friday, Argos offers an incredible deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED, bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for just £300. This package represents significant value, especially considering the console’s standalone price typically hovers around £300.

The OLED version of the Switch console, awarded four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full Nintendo Switch OLED review, brings several enhancements over its predecessor. The most notable improvement is the larger, 7in OLED screen, offering vibrant colours, higher contrast, and true black levels, significantly enhancing the gaming experience. This screen is particularly effective in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, where the vivid colours and dynamic environments benefit greatly from the improved display​​​​.

Design-wise, the Switch OLED maintains a similar size and weight to the original model, but with a few notable improvements. The bezels around the screen have been significantly reduced, making the display more immersive. Additionally, the original’s flimsy kickstand has been replaced with a more robust and adjustable version, adding to the console’s versatility​​.