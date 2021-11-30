Advertisement
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2021

Technology

We’ve got the lowdown on the very best deals for Cyber Monday UK 2021

Smarten up your garden with the best decking to buy

Best Buys
Home & garden

Get set for next summer with our guide to the best decking guaranteed to add glam to your garden

30 Nov 2021

The best pelvic floor trainers in 2021

Best Buys
Health & beauty

Train your pelvic floor and you can look forward to a healthier vagina, better sex and a host of other benefits

30 Nov 2021
Are air fryers healthy?

Buying Guide
Kitchen

We look at whether air fryers can really help you cut down on fat and calories

30 Nov 2021

The best toys for any 8-year-old kid

Best Buys
Toys

Discover our favourite toys suitable for 8-year-olds, starting from £10

30 Nov 2021

Best budget webcam: Affordable web cameras for video calls

Best Buys
Webcams

Get connected on Skype, Zoom and Teams with our pick of the best budget webcams

30 Nov 2021
Best fake and artificial Christmas trees

Best Buys
Seasonal

Are you pining for a needle-free, no-mess Christmas? Take your pick of the best artificial Christmas trees

30 Nov 2021

Best Nintendo Switch controller 2021

Best Buys
Games

Whether you play in handheld mode or with the console docked, these are the best Nintendo Switch controllers available right now

30 Nov 2021

How to watch Home Sweet Home Alone in the US, UK and abroad

In-Depth
Entertainment

Everyone's favourite Christmas film just got a new addition to the family

30 Nov 2021

How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

In-Depth
How to watch

Twenty years after the release of the first Harry Potter movie, the cast are meeting again to take viewers on a nostalgic journey

30 Nov 2021

Rest your wrists with the best ergonomic keyboards to buy

Best Buys
Keyboards

Tired of aching wrists, hunched shoulders, finger cramps and mysterious pains? Sort them out with an ergonomic keyboard

30 Nov 2021

The best ergonomic mouse to buy in 2021

Best Buys
Mice

Tired of aching wrists, niggling shoulders and elbow pain? Give conventional mice a miss and take up one of these ergonomic options

30 Nov 2021
Average: 5 (1 vote)
199

Kärcher K4 Power Control: The next generation

Reviews
Home appliances

A minor upgrade, but still a great mid-range pressure washer

Published 
30 Nov 2021

The best eyelash serums for longer, stronger lashes

Best Buys
Makeup

Condition and strengthen with these serums for thicker, glossier and longer lashes

30 Nov 2021

Fitbit Versa 3 and Charge 5 fall to lowest EVER prices

Deals
Fitness trackers

The best Fitbit deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers only discounted until midnight, including the cheapest ever Fitbit Sense

30 Nov 2021

Best Cyber Monday deals on electric toothbrushes

Deals
Dental care

Electric toothbrushes can be expensive, but we’ve found the best Black Friday discounts from all the top brands just for you

30 Nov 2021

Best nail strengthener: Repair and protect damaged nails

Best Buys
Nails

Say goodbye to dry, peeling and flaky nails with the best nail strengtheners

30 Nov 2021
