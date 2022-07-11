Google Pixel Buds fall to a RECORD LOW price in early Prime Day deal

It may not officially be Prime Day yet, but it seems Amazon cannot wait to bring out some scorching deals a little early, including this stellar discount on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series.

Since launching for £100 last summer, the price of the A-Series hasn’t shifted a jot; a little unfortunate, but given the already affordable price point, we still considered it a great purchase well worth its cost. Now, it has finally been reduced – not just by a little though but a whopping 26% meaning the price has fallen right down to £74. That’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Google Pixel Buds sell for. You’ve only got a few days to take advantage of these record savings, so grab a pair of Buds while you can.

Our full-length review of the Google Pixel Buds A-Series applauded the tech giant for producing such a quality pair of headphones for a smidge less than £100. So, when we saw that the A-Series was selling for even less, we knew this deal was something to shout about.

What’s so special about it? Well, most importantly, the A-Series Buds have dynamic drivers that offer crystal clear and balanced sound quality, even on higher volumes. Its minimalist design is certainly a favourite among many looking for wireless earbuds at a reasonable price, too.

Perhaps the headline feature though, given this is a Google product, is the ease of using the Google Assistant. It’s an incredibly well-executed package on the whole: you simply press either bud or say the words “Hey Google” or “OK Google” to get a conversation going or adjust volume, skip tracks and open apps at a canter. If you find yourself abroad this summer, you’ll also be able to impress some locals by utilising the fantastic real-time translation feature these earbuds offer.

Google Pixel Buds fans will note that the A-Series is essentially the ‘lite’ version of the full fat Buds released in 2020. But, for the most part, we feel that Google has made sacrifices in all the right places to keep the cost down – you only forgo touch volume controls and wireless charging functionality via the charging case, which aren’t major losses.

Given the price, it’s especially impressive that the A-Series Buds retained in-ear detection from the full-fat model too: remove either bud and any audio will pause, before playing once back in your ears. Overall, they pair wonderfully well with the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (both of which are also selling for record-low prices) as you might expect, particularly if Google’s super-smart voice assistant is something you can’t live without.

But, at just £74, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series is the star deal. Selling for the best price yet, hesitating on this purchase just isn’t an option should you be after some bargain buds that still ooze quality. You don't even need a Prime subscription to get this offer either, though do grab a 30-day free trial on the link below should it peak your interest.

This deal isn't officially tied to Prime Day, but there are many which will be coming through on the day itself: 12 July. So, if you fancy a browse of all the fantastic offers we love this Prime Day, head on over to our dedicated Prime Day Deals hub for the latest and greatest discounts on blockbuster products like tablets, smart speakers and a whole lot more.