Snap up a SUPERB Black Friday saving on these five-star Sennheiser headphones
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones, which we gave five stars, are now just £220 on Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are available for an incredible £220 on Amazon, reduced from their usual price of £349. This offer marks the lowest price these headphones have ever been on the site, making it a prime opportunity for music enthusiasts.
Renowned for their superb sound quality and advanced features – and awarded five stars and our Best Buy award in our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review – these are the latest in Sennheiser’s acclaimed series of active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. They stand out for their departure from Sennheiser’s traditional design language, now sporting a more universal appearance that broadens their appeal.
These headphones boast Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, compatible with various codecs like SBC, AAC, aptX HD, and aptX Adaptive. This ensures not only high-resolution audio but also the flexibility to optimise performance or connection stability as needed. A major highlight is their exceptional battery life, offering a remarkable 60 hours with active noise cancellation enabled, along with fast charging capabilities.
Equipped with 42mm dynamic drivers, the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones deliver a wide frequency range of 6Hz to 22kHz. They also feature four microphones per earcup to enhance both active noise cancellation and voice communication, ensuring high-quality voice pick up and effective wind suppression.
In addition to voice and touch controls, these headphones are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app, providing extensive customisation options. Users can adjust ANC levels, create bespoke sound zones, and personalise various other settings.
While the noise cancellation may not match some class-leading models, it effectively eliminates most low-frequency sounds, providing a serene listening environment. The audio quality remains a strong suit of the Momentum 4 Wireless, offering a balanced and dynamic sound across various genres, with detailed audio reproduction and a spacious soundstage.
Overall, at just £220 on Amazon this Black Friday, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones present an exceptional deal, especially considering their top-notch audio performance, long battery life, and versatile connectivity. For those seeking premium wireless headphones at a greatly reduced price, this offer is not to be missed.