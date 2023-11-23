Snap up a SUPERB Black Friday saving on these five-star Sennheiser headphones

Renowned for their superb sound quality and advanced features – and awarded five stars and our Best Buy award in our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review – these are the latest in Sennheiser’s acclaimed series of active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. They stand out for their departure from Sennheiser’s traditional design language, now sporting a more universal appearance that broadens their appeal​​​​.

These headphones boast Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, compatible with various codecs like SBC, AAC, aptX HD, and aptX Adaptive. This ensures not only high-resolution audio but also the flexibility to optimise performance or connection stability as needed​​. A major highlight is their exceptional battery life, offering a remarkable 60 hours with active noise cancellation enabled, along with fast charging capabilities​​.