These Anker headphones are cheaper than EVER ahead of Christmas

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 stand out in the realm of budget ANC (active noise-cancelling) headphones. Offering three levels of effective noise cancellation, these headphones provide a tranquil listening environment, whether you’re at home or out and about. The modes – Transport, Indoors, and Outdoors – tailor your experience to different environments, making them versatile for various listening scenarios and are particularly impressive for their price bracket.

Design-wise, the Life Q30 are primarily plastic in construction and available in black, blue, or pink, offering a practical yet aesthetically pleasing choice. They might not have the high-end look of more expensive models, but they’re comfortable and lightweight at 265g, with oval earcups that fit snugly over the ears.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and can connect to two devices simultaneously, a handy feature for multi-tasking users. Battery life is another strong point, with up to 60 hours of playback without ANC and 40 hours with ANC activated.