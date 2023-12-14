These Anker headphones are cheaper than EVER ahead of Christmas
The five-star Anker Soundcore Life Q30 have never cost less than with this Christmas saving
As Christmas draws closer, it’s time to think about gifts that combine practicality and pleasure. The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 noise cancelling headphones, our top pick for budget-friendly headphones, are now selling at a record low price of £49, reduced from an average price of £66. Originally retailing for £80 at launch, this deal offers an incredible opportunity to gift a high-quality audio experience at a fraction of the usual cost.
The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 stand out in the realm of budget ANC (active noise-cancelling) headphones. Offering three levels of effective noise cancellation, these headphones provide a tranquil listening environment, whether you’re at home or out and about. The modes – Transport, Indoors, and Outdoors – tailor your experience to different environments, making them versatile for various listening scenarios and are particularly impressive for their price bracket.
Design-wise, the Life Q30 are primarily plastic in construction and available in black, blue, or pink, offering a practical yet aesthetically pleasing choice. They might not have the high-end look of more expensive models, but they’re comfortable and lightweight at 265g, with oval earcups that fit snugly over the ears.
The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and can connect to two devices simultaneously, a handy feature for multi-tasking users. Battery life is another strong point, with up to 60 hours of playback without ANC and 40 hours with ANC activated.
Crucially, as with any headphones, sound quality is critical and the Life Q30 don’t disappoint here either. The default sound profile, “Soundcore Signature,” is V-shaped, emphasising bass frequencies. However, this can be tailored to your preference using the comprehensive Soundcore companion app, which offers a range of EQ presets and a customisable eight-band graphic equaliser. The Life Q30 are even Hi-Res Audio certified, although they don’t support near-lossless codecs like aptX-HD, which is understandable given their price point.
All this led Expert Reviews to award the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended gong in our full review, highlighting their excellent value and performance. While the headphones might lack in aesthetic appeal and some advanced features, they excel in delivering a solid, customisable audio experience with impressive noise cancellation at an affordable price.
This Christmas, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 are an ideal gift for music enthusiasts or anyone looking to boost their audio experience without spending a fortune. In fact, at this special price of £49, they are a bonafide steal; we’ve never seen the Life Q30 cost less. Naturally, these savings won’t last forever, so make sure you grab these top-rated headphones at a rock-bottom price.