These brilliant budget headphones are now EVEN cheaper for Black Friday

The SonoFlow offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0, supporting standard SBC and AAC audio codecs, alongside Sony’s high-resolution LDAC format. The inclusion of Bluetooth Multipoint allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between them seamlessly​​.

The SonoFlow’s design combines sleek matte plastic with plush faux-leather, creating an attractive look without appearing overly flashy. They are lightweight, yet secure, and provide ample cushioning without any undue pressure, which makes them suitable for extended listening sessions​​.

Battery life is another standout feature – with up to 50 hours of playback with ANC on and an astonishing 70 hours with it off, the SonoFlow ranks among the best. They also support fast charging, providing hours of playback with just a five-minute charge​​.

The headphones’ controls are intuitive, with additional functionalities like track skipping and play/pause integrated into the power and volume buttons. Audio quality is solid across the board, thanks to 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver well-balanced sound and clear articulation. The 1MORE Music app further enhances the experience, offering a range of EQ presets and custom sound profiles​​. The SonoFlow performs admirably across a range of music genres, offering pleasing audio definition​​.