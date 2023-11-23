These tough Jabra earbuds are the CHEAPEST they’ve ever been for Black Friday
The award-winning, ultra-robust Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are now just £129 on Amazon for Black Friday
The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds have hit their lowest price ever on Amazon in this Black Friday deal. These 4 star earbuds are on sale at £129, down from their regular £176 price tag.
The Jabra Elite 8 Active are known for their rugged and comfortable design, and are ideal for both the accident-prone and the adventurous. They offer exceptional noise cancellation and sound quality, though some users may find issues with fit due to the limited sizes of eartips available.
These earbuds stand out for their durability, with IP68-certified dust and water resistance ensuring they can withstand tough conditions. They’re equipped with 8mm drivers delivering audio over a Bluetooth 5.3 connection that supports multipoint pairing, the SBC and AAC codecs, and Dolby Atmos Spatial audio. Battery life is impressive, with up to eight hours of playback with active noise cancelling engaged and up to 32 hours including the charging case – 56 hours with the ANC switched off.
In terms of audio quality, our Elite 8 Active earbuds review found them to deliver robust bass and clear treble, though the balance might not suit all musical tastes. Their five-band graphic equaliser allows for customisation, and the Dolby Spatial Sound feature adds an extra dimension to the listening experience. The earbuds also feature convenient controls for playback, ANC modes, voice assistant and Spotify Tap.
While they excel in durability and audio performance, some improvements could be made: the microphone quality is not as good as some competitors’ and the charging time is relatively slow. Additionally, some users may experience some discomfort during activities like running due to the earbuds’ design.
Overall, the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are a solid choice for those prioritising durability and robust performance in challenging environments. This discounted Black Friday deal makes them even more worthwhile.