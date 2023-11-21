This Black Friday deal on a pair of Google earbuds is BRILLIANT
The price of the four-star Google Pixel Buds A-Series has fallen to a near-record £71 for Black Friday
The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are available on Amazon for a tidy £71 as a part of this year’s Black Friday deals season. Usually £85, this offer nearly matches Amazon’s lowest-ever Pixel Buds price, making it an excellent chance to purchase these 4 star earbuds for less.
The Pixel Buds A-Series represent Google’s latest foray into the true wireless earbud market, positioned as a more affordable alternative to their 2020 predecessors. While designed primarily for Android users, they can be connected to any Bluetooth device, though full functionality, including Google Assistant and the Pixel Buds app, requires an Android 6.0 or higher device.
These earbuds retain the IPX4-rated design of the previous model, operating over Bluetooth 5.0 and featuring custom-tuned 12mm dynamic drivers. Codec support is limited to SBC and AAC, and the battery life is stated at up to five hours for the buds, with an additional 24 hours from the charging case. The A-Series also offer quick charging, with a 15-minute charge providing three hours of playback.
Key features include hands-free Google Assistant, real-time language translation via Google Translate, adaptive sound, and bass boost mode. Notably absent are wireless charging and touch-controlled volume adjustment, but these omissions are minor considering the price point.
Our Pixel Buds A-Series review found these earbuds offer a clear and natural sound, with a bass boost mode that enhances the listening experience. They also feature effective touch controls and in-ear detection, pausing audio when removed from the ear.
With seamless integration with Google Assistant, these are the smart buds for you if you’re deep in the world of Google tech. We had some quibbles with these buds, however for the price, and especially at this Black Friday deal price, they’re well worth buying.