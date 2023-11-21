This Black Friday deal on a pair of Google earbuds is BRILLIANT

These earbuds retain the IPX4-rated design of the previous model, operating over Bluetooth 5.0 and featuring custom-tuned 12mm dynamic drivers. Codec support is limited to SBC and AAC, and the battery life is stated at up to five hours for the buds, with an additional 24 hours from the charging case. The A-Series also offer quick charging, with a 15-minute charge providing three hours of playback.

Key features include hands-free Google Assistant, real-time language translation via Google Translate, adaptive sound, and bass boost mode. Notably absent are wireless charging and touch-controlled volume adjustment, but these omissions are minor considering the price point.

Our Pixel Buds A-Series review found these earbuds offer a clear and natural sound, with a bass boost mode that enhances the listening experience. They also feature effective touch controls and in-ear detection, pausing audio when removed from the ear.