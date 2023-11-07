This is the BEST earbuds deal so far this Black Friday

They’re also great to look at – the Nothing Ear (2)’s distinctive eye-catching design has partially transparent casing which exposes the internal circuitry and futuristic-style dot matrix logo for a clean, striking look that’s like nothing else on the market.

Customisation is another key selling point, with plenty of sound personalisation options available through the acclaimed Nothing X app. With an outstanding battery life of up to 36 hours when using the case as a charger or 6.3 hours (for in-ear use only) they’ll keep going as long as you can.