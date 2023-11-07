This is the BEST earbuds deal so far this Black Friday
The five-star Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are now far cheaper for Black Friday at just £99, down from £129
Music fans will love this Black Friday deal – John Lewis has slashed the price of the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds to an all-time low of £99, down from the usual £129, making it the perfect time for audiophiles and casual listeners to treat themselves.
With an emphasis on clarity and engaging high-resolution sound, these wireless earbuds will enrich your listening pleasure. The active noise cancellation enhances immersive listening – it’s ideal for outdoor use or when you really need to “zone in” to a favourite recording at home.
They’re also great to look at – the Nothing Ear (2)’s distinctive eye-catching design has partially transparent casing which exposes the internal circuitry and futuristic-style dot matrix logo for a clean, striking look that’s like nothing else on the market.
Customisation is another key selling point, with plenty of sound personalisation options available through the acclaimed Nothing X app. With an outstanding battery life of up to 36 hours when using the case as a charger or 6.3 hours (for in-ear use only) they’ll keep going as long as you can.
With a five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award under their belt, the eye-catching and innovative Nothing Ear (2) earbuds have a lot to recommend them. Snag yourself a pair before they sell out!