This Sony headphones deal is a BRILLIANT Boxing Day offer

The first positive our reviewer picked up on when looking at the WH-1000XM4 is the headphone’s design: they found them to be well-weighted, “supremely comfortable” to wear over long periods and “pleasingly sleek and understated” in their appearance. As well as feeling great to wear, the WH-1000XM4 offer class-leading, cleverly tailored ANC and superb sound quality, ranging from crisp performance on vocals, treble and mid-range to silky-smooth bass reproduction.

Other neat features of the WH-1000XM4 include two-device multipoint pairing, wear detection, well-implemented touch controls and Speak-to-Chat, which, when active, automatically pauses your tunes or podcasts and allows in ambient sound when you begin to speak.