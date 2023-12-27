Expert Reviews

  • This Sony headphones deal is a BRILLIANT Boxing Day offer

Amazon’s extended Boxing Day sale has thrown up an opportunity to get Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones cheaper than ever

Averaging a price of £230 on Amazon, these excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are now just £199 as part of the retailer’s Boxing Day offers. As well as representing a solid £30 price drop, which isn’t to be sniffed at, this deal also brings the headphones to their lowest-ever price on the site, meaning there’s never been a better time to pick up a pair.

Not just great value, the WH-1000XM4 are also some of our favourite headphones we’ve ever tested, securing five stars out of five and a Best Buy award in our original review. While the recent release of the newer WH-1000XM5 headphones might turn some heads, our headphone expert reckons the differences between the two are marginal enough that the value offered by the WH-1000XM4 trumps any of the bells and whistles on the newer model.

The first positive our reviewer picked up on when looking at the WH-1000XM4 is the headphone’s design: they found them to be well-weighted, “supremely comfortable” to wear over long periods and “pleasingly sleek and understated” in their appearance. As well as feeling great to wear, the WH-1000XM4 offer class-leading, cleverly tailored ANC and superb sound quality, ranging from crisp performance on vocals, treble and mid-range to silky-smooth bass reproduction.

Other neat features of the WH-1000XM4 include two-device multipoint pairing, wear detection, well-implemented touch controls and Speak-to-Chat, which, when active, automatically pauses your tunes or podcasts and allows in ambient sound when you begin to speak.

Combining comfort, performance and features, the Sony WH-1000XM4 makes for a superlative pair of headphones, even now that the fifth-generation models have arrived. Cheaper than ever for Amazon’s Boxing Day sale, you can now grab these top-drawer cans for just £199, their lowest ever price on the site, and a solid £30 below their average total on Amazon. Just make sure to get on this deal before it’s gone.

