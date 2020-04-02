Best weighted blanket 2023: Ease anxiety and aid sleep

Society has a sleep problem, but the best weighted blankets may help you nod off at night as well as relax during the day. Whether it’s caused by a hectic life schedule, work stress or too much screen time, it can be hard to switch off when you need to. A heavy, weighted blanket may be just what you need.

You may have also heard that weighted blankets are a good choice for those with autism; some experts believe they can provide a sensory experience beneficial for regulating emotional responses and behaviour. This is the same science that leads people to believe that weighted blankets can ease milder anxiety disorders at home.

It’s important to note that many of the medical claims made by manufacturers of weighted – or “gravity” – blankets should not be taken as fact, and rather treated the same as we would the claims made by makers of things such as supplements and essential oils.

Nevertheless, now could be the perfect time to finally invest in a weighted blanket. Whether you use it to ease anxiety while sitting on the sofa for an evening or to aid rest during the night, it could be one of the smartest purchases you make.

How to choose the best weighted blanket for you

Are weighted blankets safe?

For most people, weighted blankets are completely safe to use, but there are a few groups who should be more cautious. For example, if you are pregnant or suffer from respiratory or circulatory problems (such as asthma or type 2 diabetes) you should always consult with a doctor before purchasing. The same goes for children, as they can potentially become trapped underneath a weighted blanket.

How heavy should weighted blankets be?

For the safety reasons mentioned above, you should always choose a weighted blanket that weighs no more than 5-10% of the user’s body weight. This is especially important for those who may not be able to lift a heavy blanket unaided. Products on this list range from anywhere between 100g and 11.3kg, so there’s a huge variety out there to choose from. If you plan on sharing the blanket between different members of your household, make sure it will be safe for all of them.

Can children use weighted blankets?

There are many specially made weighted blankets designed for children aged 3+, and it’s important that you consider elements such as size and weight when you’re buying. We would also advise you to always consult a doctor before allowing a child to use a weighted blanket, and supervise at all times.

For example, the average weight of a 5-year-old is around 18kg, so a weighted blanket should be no heavier than 1.8kg.

While standard weighted blankets are unlikely to be harmful to teenagers and above, it’s essential to choose something such as the Anjee Kids blanket (listed below) or an alternative to ensure that younger children can easily lift the blanket off themselves without needing help.

Will I get too hot with a weighted blanket?

You might think having a heavy blanket on top of you would make you too hot, but this isn’t necessarily always the case. Some weighted blankets will be warm, but this will largely depend on what they’re made from. Thick flannel or fleece blankets are good for the winter months, for instance, whereas other weighted blankets are made from cooler, more breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen. Most of the blankets on our list are made from cotton, arguably one of the best fabrics to keep you cool in summer, so those prone to overheating in bed shouldn’t worry.

The best weighted blankets you can buy in 2023

1. John Lewis Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket: Best all-round weighted blanket

Price: From £80 | Buy now from John Lewis



If you’re looking to experiment with weighted blankets and want a wide range of options to choose from, then this one from John Lewis is ideal. There are four different weight options available, which range from 4.5kg all the way up to 11.5kg, so whether you’re looking for something for yourself or another member of your family, there should be something suitable. The blanket cover is 100% cotton and filled with glass beads to give it its weight, so it’s perfect for snuggling into, whether you’re on your sofa or in your bed.

Key features – Size: 38 x 50cm/65 x 50cm; Weight: 4.5-11.5kg (some weights may be unavailable); Material: Cotton; Suitable for kids: 4.5kg suitable for 13+ (on average, for reference only)

Buy now from John Lewis

2. Silentnight Wellbeing Weighted Blanket: Best budget weighted blanket

Price: £60 | Buy now from Silentnight



If you’re looking to buy your first weighted blanket, you really can’t go too far wrong with the Silentnight Wellbeing. Weighing 7kg, we found it was just snug enough without ever feeling too claustrophobic, as can be the case with heavier weighted blankets. The rule of thumb is to pick a blanket that weighs around 10% of your body weight, though, so your experience may differ.

Thanks to its width – it's around 10cm wider than a typical single duvet – you can use it either on a single bed or spread across a double or king. And despite the fact it keeps cool air from getting under the duvet, we didn’t find it too stuffy. With a relatively low price of £50, it’s a great option for those who want to see what all the fuss is about without breaking the bank. Unlike some models, it’s also machine washable.

Key features – Size: 150 x 200cm; Weight: 6.8kg; Material: Microfibre with polyester/glass bead filling; Suitable for kids: No

Also consider: Wanlin Weighted Blanket

With many weighted blankets costing north of £100, it can be tricky to find something affordable if you’re a first time buyer or unsure about whether a weighted blanket is for you. Alongside the Silentnight option above, this weighted blanket from Wayfair is also reasonably priced. It comes available in two sizes: 150 x 125cm /4kg at £57, and 200 x 150cm/8kg at £80.

Buy now from Wayfair

3. Aeyla Mela Weighted Blanket: Best weighted blanket for a risk-free trial period

Price: From £149 (king) | Buy now from Aeyla



Like many weighted blankets, the Mela blanket is filled with tiny glass pellets inside its cotton casing. These give the blanket its weight and help it mould to your body. Its removable cover is cotton on one side, with the other made from a soft, fleece-like recycled polyester.

We tested the 7kg Mela weighted blanket in a double size, and found it to be very comfortable and snug, if a little too warm for our personal tastes. Before using the blanket for the first time, you will have to attach the cover, which can be a bit fiddly since it involves turning the cover inside out, securing a number of ties before turning the cover the right way round again.

However, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to different sizes and weights, from a 5.5kg double blanket to an 9kg king size. In fact, when it comes to sheer choice, very few other brands in our roundup can compete, however given the blanket's popularity, many of these sizes/weights are now sold out. The Mela weighted blanket also stands out among its rivals because it comes with a 30-night risk-free trial period, at the end of which you can return it for a full refund if you’re not happy.

Key features – Size: Single-king size; Weight: 5.5-11kg; Material: Cotton and polyester/glass bead filling; Suitable for kids: No

Buy now from Aeyla

4. AGP XL Weighted Blanket: Best extra-large weighted blanket

Price: From £50 | Buy now from Amazon



While standard weighted blankets are great for a lot of things, sometimes you just want to completely wrap yourself up in something soft and cuddly. This blanket from AGP fits the bill, measuring 152 x 203cm, and one side is coated in a peach skin fabric for a soft, luxurious feel. Filled with eco-friendly quartz micro-spheres, it’s recommended for people with sleep disorders, anxiety, ADHD and other conditions. While it’s also available in a smaller size and weight, we would only recommend it for use by adults.

Key features – Size: 152 x 203cm; Weight: 9.1kg; Material: Polyester and microfibre/quartz stone filling; Suitable for kids: No

5. Hygge Weighted Lap Pad Blanket: Best weighted blanket alternative

Price: From £33 | Buy now from Amazon



If safety is a big concern for you, then you can avoid many of the potential risks of using weighted blankets with a weighted lap pad like this one from Hygge. Available in a range of sizes and weights, the pad is designed to give the same beneficial sensory experience as traditional blankets just across a smaller surface area. Something like this might be particularly useful for long journeys or any other situation where you will need to be sitting in one spot for a while.

Key features – Size: 38 x 50cm/65 x 50cm; Weight: 1-2.5kg; Material: Cotton/plastic pellet filling; Suitable for kids: 1kg suitable for 3+ (on average, for reference only)

6. Anjee Kids Weighted Blanket: Best weighted blanket for children

Price: From £49 | Buy now from Amazon



Weighted blankets can be a tempting solution for parents whose children suffer from autism and the anxiety and concentration issues that come with it. That’s why many brands also have blankets specifically for kids available, such as this one from Anjee. The fun designs are designed to appeal to kids, and you can choose from three sizes depending on the age and weight of your child. However, while the blanket is designed with kids in mind, ensure it doesn’t exceed 10% of their body weight before purchasing.

Key features – Size: 90 x 120cm/100 x 150cm; Weight: 2.3/3kg; Material: Cotton/glass bead filling; Suitable for kids: 2.3kg suitable for 7+ (on average, for reference only)

7. Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket: The perfect companion to a Simba mattress

Price: £169 | Buy now from Simba



We love Simba’s range of mattresses, and if you can justify spending over £150 on a weighted blanket, the Orbit could be the perfect companion for your Hybrid or Hybrid Pro mattress. It comes in two different weights, 6.8kg and 9kg (although just the one size, for a double bed) and is made from cotton, filled with thousands of tiny glass nano-beads. These are evenly spread in quilted pockets, which allows the blanket to shape to your body, and provides “deep pressure therapy”, a gentle but firm hugging sensation, to help you relax and get the best night’s sleep.

For added convenience, the cover can be removed and machine-washed at 30°C. It’s one of the most expensive blankets on our list, but if you’re prepared to pay a bit of a hefty price for a weighted blanket, you can’t really go wrong here.

Key features – Size: 135 x 200cm; Weight: 6.8kg/9kg; Material: Cotton/glass bead filling; Suitable for kids: No

Buy now from Simba

8. Blyss Premium Sensory Weighted Blanket: Best for year-round use

Price: From £51 | Buy now from Amazon



By nature, blankets are supposed to keep you warm. However, if you rely on using a weighted blanket to de-stress, you will want one that won’t make you uncomfortably hot in the summer. That’s why the Blyss weighted blanket is great: it comes with a warm polyester winter cover that’s machine washable, while the weighted blanket itself is made from cotton, which is a much more breathable material. Admittedly, even the most breathable cotton blanket will struggle to keep you cool when it’s sweltering hot, but it’s still a much better option than its synthetic rivals. For those who need the blanket for sensory relief, the dimpled pattern on the removable cover adds another soft sensory element too.

This one can also be hand-washed or dry-cleaned and it comes with a drawstring storage bag to help keep the blanket clean and in good condition. Because the warmer cover is removable, the blanket needs to be tied to the cover to stop it from sliding around or falling to one side; the ties are located in all four corners and on all four edges, so it can be quite a mission to attach. But once it’s in, the blanket’s not going anywhere.

Key features – Size: Single-double; Weight: 5.4kg – 6.8kg; Material: Polyester cover, cotton weighted blanket with glass bead filling; Suitable for kids: Single only