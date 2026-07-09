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Expert Reviews logo recommended 1 / 10

Our rating Reviewed price £325 Body + battery

Pros Huge blade

Huge blade Good ergonomics

Good ergonomics Effective anti-blocking system Cons Scabbard is tricky to fit and remove

Scabbard is tricky to fit and remove Cheap-feeling front trigger

Cheap-feeling front trigger Battery can be hard to drive home

A few years ago, the idea of a battery powered hedge trimmer matching its petrol-fuelled rivals would’ve seemed crazy. But here, the Bosch AdvancedHedgeCut 36V-65-28 is doing just that.

With an impressive cutting capacity and a huge 65cm-long cutting blade, the Bosch is undoubtedly the answer to those looking to trim tall or deep hedges without breaking the bank.

I’ve put it to the test cutting laurel, box, privet, holly and hawthorn, and I can happily report that this is one of the best hedge trimmers on sale today.

What do you get for the money?

As tested here, the AdvancedHedgeCut 36V-65-28 costs £325 with a 2.0Ah battery and a charger, although the bare tool costs £200. It’s worth noting that the 36V battery isn’t part of the multi-brand 18V Power For All alliance, so is part of a far smaller ecosystem.

There’s no doubting the specs, though. The overall unit measures 118cm and the blade is a lengthy 65cm, and it weighs 3.05kg with the battery. Its no-load speed is 3,200spm (strokes per minute) and it has a decent cutting capacity of 28mm and a 30mm tooth gap that all contributes to its ‘heavy-duty’ billing.

3 / 10

It uses Bosch’s anti-blocking system, which reverses the motor when a jam is detected then cycles back and forth until the jam is cleared. The blade itself is protected by a scabbard that’s fiendishly difficult to remove or replace, which is a shame. At least there’s a protector on the tip of the blade to avoid damaging walls.

The kit comes with a 36V, 2.0Ah battery and charger, and punchier batteries are available. The 2.0Ah battery takes an hour to charge.

What’s it like to use?

The Bosch AdvancedHedgeCut 36V-65-28’s general build quality feels first-rate; similar to the Stihl HSA 50 and not far off the far pricier EGO HT5110E. I particularly like the rubberised upper handle and the blade guard, which has a pleasing amount of flex to it. The only disappointment in this regard is the lack of damping around the front trigger. There’s nothing wrong with the materials, but it lacks the high-quality feel the Bosch otherwise provides.

4 / 10

The same can’t be said for the instructions, which appear to be printed on tracing paper, and aside from some very simple illustrated instructions and the usual warning messages, there’s not much to it.

There’s no lock-out trigger to stop you starting the trimmer accidentally, although the battery has a safety position where it’s only partially installed. As usual, you press the front and rear triggers to start the trimmer, and I like that the rear switch is as long as the handle, meaning you can get a good stance for a more effective cut. The rubberised rear handle provides a good grip, even when wearing gloves, although it’s a shame the front handle is made from hard plastic.

7 / 10

The Bosch is exceptionally well balanced, thanks in part to the battery being located at the rear of the unit, and that pays particular dividends given the length of the blade because it’s easier to get a good swing. I found the Stihl HSA 50 a little more wieldy, but the margins are very small.

That, coupled with an impressive oomph meant it sliced through thick foliage, and the long blade makes it easier to cut taller hedges without the need to use a ladder, and makes it easier to cut wider hedges. Indeed, it’s been my trimmer of choice for a large, established laurel.

How powerful is it?

With a 3200spm no-load speed and the anti-blocking tech, the Bosch powered through everything presented to it with no problem at all, even chomping its way through branches thicker than the official 28mm cutting capacity ought to allow.

It shrugged off well-established laurel, thick holly and chunky privet, and made very fast work of box hedges. I was impressed with the quality of the cut, and it removed a good amount of foliage in a single sweep, meaning it’s a fast operator.

1 / 2 Before After

The Bosch is fairly noisy, and I saw an average of 77dBA when I measured it from a working distance. I also measured a vibration magnitude of 14m/s², which under government guidance, means steps should be taken to limit exposure after 15 minutes of use. Total limits are breached after an hour. Its vibration levels are slightly less than the Stihl HSA 50, but significantly more than the EGO HT5110E.

Is the battery life good?

The Bosch AdvancedHedgeCut 36V-65-28 comes with a 36v 2.0Ah battery. Bosch doesn’t publish an official runtime, although it says it is capable of trimming 260sqm. In our no-load runtime test, the battery expired after an impressive 75 minutes.

A charge takes an hour using the supplied charger, which is on par with its rivals.

Should you buy the Bosch AdvancedHedgeCut 36V-65-28 hedge trimmer?

The Bosch AdvancedHedgeCut 36V-65-28 is a hugely capable and well-made hedge trimmer which should certainly be on your shortlist. The Stihl HSA 50 is fractionally more comfortable to use and is a little more wieldy, but if you need the additional ability of a longer blade and the capability to hack through thicker branches, the Bosch is an extremely good performer.