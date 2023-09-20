How to choose a mattress 2023: Tips on how to buy the best mattress for your bed and budget

Tell-tale signs that you need a new mattress include finding that you sleep better in other beds, and realising that you don’t sleep as well as you did a year or so ago. If you start to wake up with stiffness or pain it may also be a sign that you need to splash the cash.

A mattress that’s right for you and not worn out will mean you move about less, awaken less and are less disturbed by your partner. You’re also less likely to wake up feeling groggy or with any aches or pains.

How big should my mattress be?

People don’t buy big enough beds, warns the Sleep Council. Many people, for instance, don’t realise that a double bed is only 135cm wide – that’s not even two single beds and nowhere near enough room for two adults to sleep comfortably without disturbing each other. Even moving up one size to a kingsize mattress – at 150cm – can make a big difference.

The bottom line is that if you share your bed, buy as big a bed as you can fit in your bedroom; disturbance from a partner is one of the most common sleeping problems. Also, don’t forget to match the size of your mattress to your bed frame – European mattress sizes, for instance, differ slightly to standard UK sizes.

READ NEXT: Best pillows

Should I try before I buy?

Besides being the right size, your mattress should provide the correct support and comfort levels. That’s why it’s important to either try before you buy or get a mattress with a trial period. That means either trying it out in the shop – taking time to lie on it in your natural sleeping position or, if you buy one online, looking for one that comes with a trial period (many bed-in-a-box brands offer trial periods that last 100 nights or even longer).

READ NEXT: The best mattresses for a bad back

Should my natural sleeping position influence which mattress I buy?

Yes. Different sleeping positions require different types and amounts of support, so it makes sense to pick your mattress accordingly.

Side sleepers – Here you need a mattress with a lot of pressure relief, especially at the points in which your body pushes down the most (you can work these out by imagining yourself lying on a floor). Pocket sprung with a soft top is best, although some memory foam or latex mattresses can also work well. Avoid very firm mattresses, which may cause pain at the key pressure points. See our roundup of the best mattresses for side sleepers here.

Front sleepers – again a pocket sprung mattress can work well for supporting you in all the right places, whereas with memory foam you might feel restrained. Latex can also work well as there’s more bounce-back.

Back sleepers – any mattress type can work for back sleepers but look for one with good support and some give so your spine stays well aligned while you sleep.

READ NEXT: Eve Hybrid Mattress review

Should I buy a soft, medium or firm mattress?

As a general rule, heavier people tend to prefer firm support, while lighter people find medium or soft mattresses more comfortable. However, you need to consider your sleeping position and personal preference too. In fact, personal preference counts for more than you probably think.

Don’t assume firm mattresses are automatically better for bad backs and older people – that’s a myth. And remember that if you and your partner have different preferences, you can get mattresses where each half has a different tension (with or without a zip in the middle).

Do some mattresses require a certain type of bed base?

Your bed base can affect both the feel and the performance of your mattress, so always check which type of base the mattress manufacturer recommends you use. Many suggest a base with sprung slats, which provides good support and absorbs movement as you move about in your sleep.

A platform base can also support any mattress, providing a firmer foundation. It’s worth noting that a slatted base can cause a mattress to bulge over the years, so you should make sure the slats are no more than 70mm apart to ensure its full longevity.

READ NEXT: The best beds of all budgets and types

Do all mattresses need turning?

Most mattresses need to be turned regularly to ensure even wear and tear. Consider this when buying one, particularly as many mattresses are extremely heavy. Some mattresses only need rotating rather than turning, although even that can be a tricky job when it weighs a tonne. You can also buy mattresses that don’t ever need turning or rotating.

READ NEXT: How to clean a mattress

How important is the warranty?

Check the warranty, not only for the number of years it lasts, but also for the fine print. Most warranties cover manufacturing defects, which will probably happen quite quickly – for example, a popped spring, or foam not bouncing back. But if something happens and you haven’t used the recommended bed base or have failed to use a mattress protector when they insist you need one, the warranty could be invalid.

How much do I need to spend?

It used to be the case that a cheap mattress was a false economy, but we found that there are exceptions, such as the Dormeo Memory Plus, which is regularly discounted to around £200 for a single. That’s not to say that mattresses costing thousands of pounds aren’t worth it, though – just make sure to do your research first.