Emma Original mattress review: A medium-firm mattress that delivers on comfort, style and value

This is all encased in a soft-to-touch cover that’s not only removable but also machine-washable, so you can keep your bed fresh and clean. The clever zip design allows you to remove only the top part while the bottom stays in place. You can remove the bottom, but it’s fiddly and awkward and, since you’re not sleeping on it, it shouldn’t need a refresh.

This mattress doesn’t need to be flipped, which is good news since its weight ranges from 15kg up to 37kg depending on which size you opt for. However, unlike some of its rivals such as the Eve Original, it does have handles on the sides which makes setting up the bed and adjusting it a lot easier.

Emma Original mattress review: Comfort and performance

The Emma Original is shipped in an easy-to-move box and comes vacuum-packed, which means that, when you open the package, you’re likely to experience some off-gassing. While there was a chemical smell initially, it dissipated within the two hours it took for the mattress to expand, though I did leave the bedroom windows open during this process, which definitely helped.

The Emma Original is really comfortable to sleep on. As a side sleeper, the foam actually did a great job of supporting my neck, shoulders and hips while still keeping my spine straight, so I didn’t wake up with any aches or pains. Although the mattress didn’t immediately spring back to its original form when I got up, there wasn’t a great deal of sinkage either.