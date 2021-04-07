REM-Fit 400 Hybrid Mattress review: Save 40% and get two free pillows

Buy a REM-Fit mattress for 40% less and get two pillows for FREE In REM-Fit's winter sale, you can currently save 40% on the brand's range of mattresses. The 400 Hybrid reviewed here, for instance, is down from £949 to just £569 in a king size. You'll also get two free anti-allergy pillows with your order. REM-Fit Save 40% and get two free pillows Buy Now

The bed-in-a-box mattress market is hugely competitive, with a string of brands all clamouring to offer up the next big thing. Right now, hybrid mattresses are all the rage, which is hardly a surprise when manufacturers claim they combine the feel and temperature regulation of sprung mattresses with the comfort and support of memory foam.

With a wealth of full-size pocket springs sandwiched between two layers of memory foam, REM-Fit’s 400 Hybrid mattress is the latest hybrid to land at Expert Reviews’ HQ. After putting it through its paces over the course of a couple of weeks, I’m happy to report there’s another contender in the supportive hybrid market.

REM-Fit 400 Hybrid Mattress review: What you need to know

The 400 Hybrid is the most affordable of three mattresses made by REM-Fit, sitting alongside the 500 Ortho Hybrid and 600 Lux Hybrid, and the manufacturer claims it offers a medium/firm level of support.

The mattress has a relatively simple construction that comprises just three main layers. Its top layer is a 50mm layer of open-cell memory foam, designed to conform to your body shape. Beneath this, there are 2000 (in king size) 150mm tall pocket springs. Finally, to maximise stability, the base layer is constructed from 50mm of high-density foam.

The 400 Hybrid also boasts 150mm tall reinforced foam sidewalls for enhanced edge support and the whole mattress is wrapped up in REM-Fit’s thermo-regulating Re-Ax machine washable cover. Like every bed-in-a-box mattress we’ve tested, the 400’s design means it’s only designed to be slept on one way up, which means there’s no need to flip it. It will, however, need to be rotated every few months. Unfortunately, there are no handles to assist you in rotating the mattress, and with the 400 weighing in at 41kg in king size it may not be a one person job.

REM-Fit state that the 400 Hybrid can be used on solid, slatted and even adjustable bed bases, and unlike some bed-in-a-box mattresses there's no caveat given for wider-spaced slats. All of REM-Fit’s mattresses are designed and manufactured in the UK, and REM-Fit backs all of its models with a 100-day money-back guarantee. This means you can try out the 400 Hybrid in your own home without any financial risk; if for any reason you decide it’s not the right fit for you, the company will pick it up again, free of charge and provide you with a full refund.

REM-Fit 400 Hybrid Mattress review: Price and competition

Pricing for the REM-Fit 400 starts at £699 for a single, climbing to £869 for a double, while a king will set you back £949. Sizes run up to super king and REM-Fit offers both UK and EU sizes.

The hybrid bed-in-a-box market is hyper-competitive and so you’ll find several well-reviewed alternatives for around the same price. Eve Sleep’s Original Hybrid mattress is a little cheaper at £769 as a double or £869 in king size. The Original Hybrid has less than half the REM-Fit 400’s spring count with only 950 springs, but it has twice as many memory foam layers.

An excellent firm option, Otty’s Hybrid mattress is slightly cheaper still and will set you back £700 for a double or £800 for a king. The Otty Hybrid matches the REM-Fit for spring count, also packing 2000 in a king size.

Brook + Wilde’s Lux mattress is another obvious rival, priced at £799 for a double or £899 for a king. This hybrid combines memory foam layers with both mini and full-sized pocket springs. Unlike its competitors, Brook + Wilde also gives you the option to choose between a soft, medium or firm feel.

Bed-in-a-box mattresses tend to be regularly discounted, so it’s always worth checking current promotions when weighing up different models.

The best alternatives and where to buy them:

REM-Fit 400 Hybrid Mattress review: Performance and comfort

The REM-Fit 400 arrives vacuum sealed and rolled up for easy transport. While it’s more compact than a traditional mattress in this state, it still weighs 41kg in king size, so bear that in mind if you plan on lugging it up the stairs on your own.

Once released from its packaging, the REM-Fit 400 quickly begins to expand and take on a more mattress-like appearance and within a couple of hours, it’s ready to sleep on. A common complaint with bed-in-a-box mattresses is that they give off a chemical odour when first unpacked. The REM-Fit 400 is no different in this regard, but I will say it’s less pronounced than average and completely dissipates within a couple of days. While most people will be fine sleeping on it from the get-go, if you have a particularly sensitive nose you may wish to let it air in another room for a day first.



Although firmness is subjective and can differ depending on your weight and chosen bed frame, REM-Fit’s medium/firm rating is about right. To elaborate, I found it rather firm upon arrival, but it definitely softened slightly after a few days.

On a scale of one to ten, with ten being the firmest, I’d give it somewhere around a seven, with a little bit of variation depending on whether it’s used on a solid or sprung slatted base. (The latter will make most beds feel slightly less firm.) The foam comfort layer also softens a touch as the bed warms up. With only a single foam top layer, the change is fairly subtle, and if anything I found it made the mattress a little more comfortable as the bed became warmer.

The 400 Hybrid has a slightly more traditional feel than some of its bed-in-a-box rivals. Indeed, while there’s certainly some characteristic memory foam squash and dampening, there’s still a little bounce from its springs too. Whether that’s a good or a bad thing comes largely down to personal taste, but if this is your first foray into foam and hybrid mattresses it should be fairly easy to adjust to.

One shortcoming is that it does suffer a little when it comes to limiting vibrations across the surface of the bed. Mattresses that contain memory foam elements are generally very good at isolating movement; that is to say, you should be less aware of the movements of whomever you share your bed with. While the 400 Hybrid is by no means bad in this regard, it comes up short compared to some of its competitors I’ve tested, like Eve’s Original Hybrid.

That said, the memory foam comfort layer still did an effective job of conforming to the shape of my body while laying on my back, comfortably accommodating my shoulders and supporting my lower back. Performance was less impressive when laying on my side, however, with the top foam layer not quite offering enough give for my shoulders, which sometimes left me feeling like I was laying atop the mattress rather than being fully supported by it.

That’s not particularly unusual for a firmer mattress, and overall the REM-Fit 400 Hybrid still offers a decent balance of comfort and support. It’s also free from overheating problems that can affect some foam and hybrid mattresses. While it’s still a touch warmer than a mattress with only naturally filling, I never found it a problem. In fact, I’d venture to say that most would notice little difference between the 400 Hybrid and a more traditional sprung mattress and for those that do, it could easily be adjusted using a lighter duvet.



A particular standout for the REM-Fit 400 Hybrid is its excellent edge support. Foam mattresses often suffer from weak edges that easily depress and sag if you venture too close to the side or attempt to sit on the edge. This, in turn, can make a mattress feel smaller than it is. However, thanks to its reinforced sidewalls, the 400 Hybrid is certainly one of the better options around for edge support.

REM-Fit 400 Hybrid Mattress review: Verdict

Overall, then, the REM-Fit 400 is a well-constructed hybrid mattress that does a great job of bridging the gap between traditional pocket sprung and more modern foam mattresses.

If you’re coming from a firm pocket sprung mattress and sleep mainly on your front or back, the 400 Hybrid should take little adjusting to. It not only offers up excellent support, but doesn’t suffer from the stifling overheating that some foam mattresses are known for. Excellent edge support is another of its main selling points.

My only reservation is that while the REM-Fit 400 Hybrid is a solid all-rounder, it does little to stand out from the competition. While it’s conceivable that it provides the Goldilocks ‘just right’ balance for some, rivals including the Eve Original Hybrid and Brooke + Wilde Lux offer more complex layered designs that deliver more subtle support, more comfort or more effective movement isolation for the same price or less.

Having said, these decisions ultimately come down to personal taste, and with REM Fit’s mattresses all backed by money-back guarantees, there’s no reason not to try the 400 Hybrid for yourself.

