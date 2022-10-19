Eve Sleep rescued from administration by Bensons for Beds

Bed-in-a-box brand Eve Sleep has been bought by the specialist retail chain Bensons for Beds shortly after it entered administration.

Eve’s chief executive Cheryl Calverley described the collapse as being the result of a growing “economic tsunami” that the company was unable to withstand. Bensons for Beds will acquire Eve’s website, brand and “other related assets”, the Guardian has reported.

Visitors to Eve’s website are told that, while the brand is currently “going through a few changes”, it will be back online soon. However, there’s no indication as to when that might be, and in what capacity the brand will be resuming business.

Customers who placed orders before 17 October 2022 are prompted to direct any questions to a provided email address, while those who wish to enquire about products or make an order are asked to send a message via an online form and leave their contact details. There is also an option available to enter the store via a password, but this does appear to be aimed at customers.

We’ve reviewed a number of Eve’s memory foam and hybrid mattresses here at Expert Reviews. We gave the brand’s Premium Hybrid a five-star rating and a Best Buy award, while the Eve Original, Original Hybrid and Lighter mattresses all received four-star Recommended ratings. Eve’s range of bedding products have also featured prominently on a number of our best buy pages, including our roundups of the best pillows, best mattress toppers and best beds.

We cannot say for certain whether or not there will be any changes made to Eve’s product line, prices, warranty or trial period (the latter of which was recently increased from 100 nights to 365 nights), but we will aim to bring you more information when it becomes available. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best mattresses you can buy.