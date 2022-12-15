Simbatex Foam Mattress review: The best-value Simba mattress

The Simbatex Foam Mattress is a new all-foam model in Simba’s ever-growing lineup. It’s got an extra layer compared to the original, budget-friendly Simbatex mattress (now known as the Simbatex Essential) and at £899 for a king size, it’s still not quite what we’d describe as affordable.

With mattress prices seemingly forever on the rise, however, the all-new Simbatex mattress is a good bit cheaper than Simba’s Hybrid Mattress and, importantly, it does a solid job of providing comfort, support and cooling. If you’re looking for Simba’s best-value mattress, this is it.

Buy now from Simba

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: What you need to know

If there’s one key element to the Simbatex Foam Mattress, it’s that it has an additional fourth layer. By comparison, the budget Simbatex Essential Foam Mattress has three layers and is much thinner (19cm) than the Simbatex mattress on test here (25cm).

To be clear, in both cases, Simba counts the cover as a layer, so you’re really getting three layers of foam as opposed to two. The cover is an anti-allergenic, knitted one; thanks to its quilted finish and a grey lower section, the mattress looks quite similar to Simba’s Hybrid range. As with the Hybrid range, the cover is easily removable with a zip too, so you can machine wash the top half of it when needed.

Back to that extra layer, which is made from Supportive Simba-Response Foam. Simba says it offers both support and excellent airflow thanks to its open-cell structure, which is less dense than other foams. Above this, you get a breathable, Simbatex cooling layer and below it, there’s a zoned, high-density foam base.

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: Price and competition

Simba markets the Simbatex Foam mattress as affordable and while that feels a bit of a stretch, the mattress tested here is now the second cheapest in the entire Simba range. It starts at £679 for a single and rises to £800 and £900 for a double and king size respectively.

That’s £100 cheaper than the Simba Hybrid, which costs £1,000 in king size when not discounted. Meanwhile, the budget-friendly Simbatex Essential Foam Mattress will set you back £379 for a single and £500 for a king.

A key rival for the Simbatex Foam Mattress is the Emma Original, another all-foam mattress that starts at just £499 for a single but quickly rises to £759 and £849 for double and king sizes. Also in this similar price range is the Brook and Wilde Lux and Otty Aura Hybrid.

The good news is that you needn’t expect to pay these recommended retail prices, as mattresses of this type are almost always on offer. At the time of writing, the Simbatex Foam Mattress has 45% off, meaning it’ll set you back just under £500 in king size.

Discounted or not, the mattress comes with a 200-night trial – that’s not to be sniffed at, even if some rivals offer a full year. Other noteworthy points include carbon-neutral delivery (which is free to a room of your choice), 0% finance options and a 10-year guarantee. It’s also 100% recyclable.

Best alternatives and where to buy them

Buy now from Simba

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: Performance and comfort

As is typical for a modern mattress, the Simbatex Foam Mattress arrives in a box, folded and rolled. I managed to lug a king size upstairs on my own without much difficulty thanks to the handles on its box.

It’s easy enough to get out and put into place, thanks in part to four handles (two on either side) which you can then use to turn the mattress later. Although the largest layer has a CertiPUR label, as it meets the requirements for unwanted chemicals in foams, the Simbatex Foam Mattress does have that familiar chemical whiff.

Since it will need a good few hours to expand back to its normal shape, I’d recommend unpacking it nice and early in the day and leaving a window open if you can.You could even leave it overnight before sleeping on it if you have a particularly sensitive nose.

Testing the Simbatex Foam Mattress on a solid slatted base, I found the balance of comfort and support very good. That extra layer of Simba-Response Foam is apparent as it doesn’t have the same sinky feeling as the Casper that I’m used to, but I certainly wasn’t waking up in the morning feeling like I’d slept on something too hard.

This level of firmness does mean the Simbatex Foam Mattress is more suited to those who sleep on their back, but I'm predominantly a side sleeper and got on with it just fine. I weigh around 75kg, so if you’re much lighter, you might find it too firm.

The mattress does get a little softer once it warms up – normal behaviour for foam – but not by a huge amount. It’s worth pointing out that if you plan to use the mattress on a sprung slatted base, you might find it feels a bit softer but that support and stability might also be slightly diminished.

The Simbatex Foam Mattress offers good temperature control, which indicates that the Simbatex layer is doing a decent job. I don’t particularly suffer from getting very warm in bed, but I was able to use different thicknesses of duvet and remain comfortable enough to sleep all night.

Buy now from Simba

Simbatex Foam Mattress review: Verdict

Overall, the Simbatex Foam Mattress does what Simba designed it for. It’s an all-foam mattress that’s more affordable than its Hybrid range, but with a solid enough construction that you can use it as your everyday mattress.

It offers a good balance of comfort, support and temperature control and while I wouldn’t call it affordable at full price, it’s a fair description when it’s heavily discounted (which it often is). If you’re not looking for something softer – the Emma Original is a better choice for side sleepers – the Simbatex Foam Mattress is arguably the best-value offering from Simba.