UK bed sizes 2024: The definitive mattress size guide

If you’re considering buying a new frame, you may also want to consider how much clearance you’ll have under your bed. Underbed storage is great for stashing away spare bedding, or items you don’t use all the time, especially if you’re in a smaller living space.

Finally, and particularly if you’re upsizing, double-check that your other furniture still functions – make sure you’ll be able to open drawers or cupboard doors without your new bed getting in the way.

Think about your sleeping arrangements

It may sound obvious, but you have to consider what the sleeping arrangements are before deciding on a bed size, as each size will have benefits and drawbacks.

Small single beds and single beds are ideal for kids, and they’re a great space-saving option for smaller bedrooms. Both beds are the same length (190cm), but the standard single is usually around 15cm wider than its smaller counterpart. Small single beds aren’t really big enough for anyone over the age of seven, so a standard single bed will be a more future-proof option for most households.

Even if you have enough space for a double bed in your kid’s bedroom, you may want to consider leaving that open for them to run riot and spread their toys around. You could also choose a high sleeper bed to give your child even more space, particularly since these often have a wardrobe or a desk built in underneath. Most of these types of bunk beds will fit a single mattress.

Double and small double (queen-size) beds are really the smallest option if you’re planning to sleep in the same bed as a partner. As such, they’re perfect for guest bedrooms. Like with singles and small singles, double beds and small doubles – or queen-size, as it’s known here in the UK – are the same length but differ in width by around 15cm, with a small double only measuring up to 120cm wide.

That’s pretty cosy, if you ask us, so if either you – or your partner – like to spread out in the night then a small double isn’t really the best choice. The standard double offers that extra bit of space to get comfy for a good night’s sleep every night.

