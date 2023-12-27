UK bed sizes 2024: The definitive mattress size guide
Looking to buy the perfect size bed for your space? Here’s a rundown of all the UK bed sizes available
Struggling to wrap your head around the wide range of bed sizes available in the UK? You’re not alone. Particularly with specific names for each size meaning different things depending on where you are on the globe, it can be difficult to know which one you need to order. This is especially true if you need to find a bed that will fit into a smaller space.
Well, tape measures at the ready because we’ve compiled a handy mattress size guide to help you decide which UK bed size will suit you, and your space, best.
We also have top recommendations for each size as well as dedicated roundups and reviews on the site, to help you pick a mattress that’s perfect for you.
UK bed sizes: At a glance
|UK Bed/ Mattress Size
|Metric (WxH)
|Imperial (WxH)
|Small Single
|75 x 190cm
|2ft 6in x 6ft 3in
|Single
|90 x 190cm
|3ft x 6ft 3in
|Queen (Small Double)
|120 x 190cm
|4ft x 6ft 3in
|Double
|135 x 190cm
|4ft 6in x 6ft 3in
|King
|150 x 200cm
|5ft x 6ft 6in
|Super King
|180 x 200cm
|6ft x 6ft 6in
|Emperor
|200 x 200cm
|6ft 6in x 6ft 6in
|Large Emperor
|214 x 214cm
|7ft x 7ft
How to choose the right bed size
When picking a bed, size is just as important as comfort. Here are the most important things to consider before you splurge on a new bed, or on upgrading to a larger one.
Measure your bed frame
A key thing to consider is the size of your bed frame. The UK bed sizes we listed above are only the size of the mattress and don’t include any extra space that headboards or footboards might take up. Since different bed frames tend to have slightly different proportions, make sure you check the manufacturer’s specifications and use the measurements listed for your specific bed.
Measure your room size
For most people, the size of their bedroom dictates the size of their bed. If you’re thinking about upsizing, you’ll need to consider where you want to put your new bed. Some people are happy to have one or two sides of their bed touching the wall, while others prefer to have more room to move. If you want to be able to walk around your bed then make sure you’ve got at least a foot of space on each side so you can move about comfortably.
If you’re considering buying a new frame, you may also want to consider how much clearance you’ll have under your bed. Underbed storage is great for stashing away spare bedding, or items you don’t use all the time, especially if you’re in a smaller living space.
Finally, and particularly if you’re upsizing, double-check that your other furniture still functions – make sure you’ll be able to open drawers or cupboard doors without your new bed getting in the way.
Think about your sleeping arrangements
It may sound obvious, but you have to consider what the sleeping arrangements are before deciding on a bed size, as each size will have benefits and drawbacks.
Small single beds and single beds are ideal for kids, and they’re a great space-saving option for smaller bedrooms. Both beds are the same length (190cm), but the standard single is usually around 15cm wider than its smaller counterpart. Small single beds aren’t really big enough for anyone over the age of seven, so a standard single bed will be a more future-proof option for most households.
Even if you have enough space for a double bed in your kid’s bedroom, you may want to consider leaving that open for them to run riot and spread their toys around. You could also choose a high sleeper bed to give your child even more space, particularly since these often have a wardrobe or a desk built in underneath. Most of these types of bunk beds will fit a single mattress.
Double and small double (queen-size) beds are really the smallest option if you’re planning to sleep in the same bed as a partner. As such, they’re perfect for guest bedrooms. Like with singles and small singles, double beds and small doubles – or queen-size, as it’s known here in the UK – are the same length but differ in width by around 15cm, with a small double only measuring up to 120cm wide.
That’s pretty cosy, if you ask us, so if either you – or your partner – like to spread out in the night then a small double isn’t really the best choice. The standard double offers that extra bit of space to get comfy for a good night’s sleep every night.
King and super king beds are a sizable, while still practical, step up from a double. They’re 200cm long and 150cm or 180cm wide, respectively, which means there’s more than enough room for two people to sleep in one bed together. They also tend to be the largest mattress sizes stocked by most retailers. These beds are a real luxury, but you’ll need to ensure you’ve actually got the space for one before you splurge.
Emperor and large emperor beds are absolutely massive. The largest of these two sizes measures a colossal 7ft x 7ft (approximately 215 x 215cm) – which is a ridiculous amount of space for only two people. The (slightly) smaller emperor mattress still has a length and width of 6ft 6in (approximately 180cm). If you want to sleep with a partner but really value your space then this is the size to buy. But only if you have the space and budget for it.
One caveat with these sizes is that most bed-in-a-box companies don’t generally stock mattresses this large, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find a well-reviewed emperor mattress from a well-known brand. So, you may need to spend even more to get a good bed – as well as suitable bedding – for an emperor-size bed.
Consider your budget
The cost of changing your bed size doesn’t just involve buying a mattress and a bed frame. You’ll almost certainly need to buy a new duvet and bedsheets, as well as a new mattress protector and (should you wish to use one) a new mattress topper too. Of course, the cost of all this can vary greatly and, while some people may be able to drop quadruple figures on a top-notch, luxury eiderdown, for the vast majority of people upgrading to a larger bed is a huge expense which takes lots of research and consideration. With that in mind, we’ve been careful to include budget options in our roundups, alongside the more premium options.
Anything else I should consider?
As we’ve mentioned, the names of different bed sizes can mean different things depending on where in the world you are. For instance, while a queen-size mattress is equivalent to a small double in the UK, in the US it’s closer to a king-size mattress (5ft x 6ft 8in). So, be sure to check the measurements outlined in the manufacturer’s or retailer’s specifications.
To save you some of the fuss, here’s a selection of mattresses we love. We’ve tested and reviewed every single one of them, so if you want more information click through to our full reviews.
The best mattresses you can buy in 2024
1. Simba Hybrid Pro: The best hybrid mattress we’ve tested
Price when reviewed: From £637 | Check prices at Simba
If you’re on the hunt for convenient bed-in-a-box comfort, the Simba Hybrid Pro is simply one the best we’ve ever tested. It’s supremely comfortable, supports a range of sleeping positions and it’s a great choice when it comes to temperature regulation.
Many hybrid and foam mattresses can feel uncomfortably warm – partly thanks to the use of synthetic materials – but the Simba Hybrid Pro has a layer of wool directly below its top layer which helps to keep you comfortably cool throughout the night. To really hammer this point home, we tested the Simba HybridPro during a heatwave and still had a comfortable night’s sleep.
While it’s not an especially cheap option, you can take advantage of Simba’s 365-night trial, during which you can return the mattress for a full refund. So, if you’re not completely satisfied with the mattress for whatever reason, you’re not tied to a hefty financial commitment. With all that going for it, it’s an easy recommendation.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review
Key features – Type: Wool, foam and pocket spring hybrid; Needs turning? Rotate once every 3 to 6 months; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 10-year guarantee, 200-night trial
2. Otty Original Hybrid: Best firm hybrid
Price when reviewed: From £440 | Check prices at Otty
The Otty Original Hybrid mattress is Otty’s flagship mattress and still one of the best the brand has to offer. Combining 16mm pocket springs and three layers of foam, it provides excellent comfort and support and has a removable and machine-washable outer cover for added convenience. It’s also one of the few bed-in-a-box brands to offer its mattress in emperor size.
During testing, we found that the foam layers worked exceptionally well to minimise motion transfer, which is perfect if either you or your partner toss and turn in the night. The mattress leans towards the firm side and works wonderfully to relieve pressure in key areas of the body. While it’s not as long as some of the competition, the 100-night free trial still means you can give the mattress a proper test run and return it if you decide that it isn’t quite right.
Read our full Otty Original Hybrid mattress review
Key features – Type: Foam and pocket spring hybrid; Needs turning? Rotate once every month for the first year, then every 3 months; Sizes: Single to emperor; Warranty: 10-year guarantee, 100-night trial
3. Nectar Memory Foam: A great foam mattress with a year-long trial
Price when reviewed: From £949 | Check prices at Nectar
If you’re dead set on an all-foam mattress, then the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is one to consider. It has a 40mm breathable memory foam top layer, then 50mm of softer foam for pressure relief and a firm 160mm foundation layer for support. That means your body can sink into 90mm of soft foam before hitting the base layer, which makes it perfect for side sleepers as well as those who prefer a softer mattress.
Overheating is a common problem with foam mattresses but, during our trials, the breathable top layer did a good job of wicking away sweat and it didn’t feel any warmer than its other all-foam rivals. Nectar used to be the only brand to offer a lengthy 365-night trial period – before rival brands like Simba and Eve followed suit – but this is still a useful benefit to have.
Read our full Nectar Memory Foam mattress review
Key features – Type: Foam and pocket spring hybrid; Needs turning? No; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: Forever warranty, 365-night trial
4. Eve Premium Hybrid: A premium mattress for hot sleepers
Price when reviewed: From £1,249 (Double) | Check prices at Eve
When we tested the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress, we were immediately impressed by the feeling of weightlessness the mattress provided. The breathable top layers are soft and comfortable, but you don’t feel enveloped in them – just lifted and well supported – and they did a great job of regulating the body temperature during our tests.
It’s 270mm deep, making it suitable for use on most bed frames, and the springs provide just enough bounce without transferring movement across the mattress. To sweeten the deal, it comes with a washable top cover. Again, the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress comes with a year-long trial period, so you can give the mattress a proper test before you fully commit to it.
Read our full Eve Premium Hybrid mattress review
Key features – Type: Foam and pocket spring hybrid; Needs turning? Rotate once every 3 months; Sizes: Double to super king; Warranty: 10-year warranty, 365-night trial