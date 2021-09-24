Best iPhone 13 case 2021: Protect your new Apple smartphone with the strongest and most stylish iPhone 13 cases

Given how much new Apple devices cost, it’s often worth spending a little extra and picking up the best iPhone case you can to better protect your investment. After all, there are few things more infuriating than forking out hundreds of pounds on a shiny new smartphone, only to have someone bump into you on the bus and send it spiralling to the ground.

The question is: which case should you choose? Between Apple’s own official output and the myriad third-party offerings, you’re so spoilt for choice that it can easily become a bit overwhelming to even consider making a decision. You want something that’s going to provide additional protection for your phone – otherwise, is there really any point? – but at the same time, you want to avoid too much bulk. And it wouldn’t hurt if it still looked stylish.

To save you from all the hassle of sorting the diamonds from the rocks, we’ve scoured the internet to dig out the very best cases for your new iPhone 13. While each of the entries on this list are compatible with a specific model of iPhone 13, they all have alternative options for the other models we’ve included links for. So, whether you’ve opted for the standard iPhone 13, the 13 Mini, the 13 Pro or the 13 Pro Max, there’s something here for you.

Best iPhone 13 case: At a glance

Best affordable iPhone 13 case: Spigen Liquid Air | Buy now

Spigen Liquid Air | Best iPhone 13 Pro Max flip-case: Tucch Wallet Case | Buy now

Tucch Wallet Case | Best military-grade iPhone 13 Pro case: Humixx Shockproof Case | Buy now

Humixx Shockproof Case | Best official iPhone 13 case: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe | Buy now

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe | Best armoured iPhone 13 Mini case: LeYi Military Grade Case | Buy now

LeYi Military Grade Case | Best iPhone 13 case for style: Mous Limitless 4.0 Walnut Case | Buy now

Mous Limitless 4.0 Walnut Case | Best iPhone 13/Pro case for versatility: CLCKR Shockproof Cover | Buy now

CLCKR Shockproof Cover | Best designer iPhone 13 Mini case: Ted Baker Talleu Mirror Case | Buy now

The best iPhone 13 cases to buy in 2021

1. Spigen Liquid Air Case: The best affordable iPhone 13 case

Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon



For something solid and protective that doesn’t break the bank, Spigen’s Liquid Air case is your best bet. This firm but flexible case slips easily onto your new iPhone 13, with slightly raised bezels around the screen and rear cameras for added protection. In addition to this, the corners of the case feature what the brand refers to as “air cushion technology”, to better absorb shocks from accidental drops.

The geometric truss pattern on the back serves dual purposes, both providing a level of grip when holding your phone and giving the case a more stylish aesthetic. You can still use wireless charging pads with this case, and precise cutouts make sure that your cameras and buttons are all unobstructed.

This case is designed specifically to fit the 6.1in screen of the standard iPhone 13, but you can also get a version for the iPhone 13 Mini, the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max.

Key specs – Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane; Shockproof: Yes; Compatible with: iPhone 13; Other versions available: Yes; Other colours available: Yes

2. Tucch Wallet Case: The best flip-case for iPhone 13 Pro Max

Price: £20 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’ve bought the absolute behemoth that is the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you probably want to cut down on other accessories to give you as much pocket space as possible. This wallet case does exactly that, giving you four card slots and a cash compartment tucked discreetly into the flip-lid. There’s no need to worry about skimmers stealing your card information – the case lining is RFID blocking, so your personal information within is protected.

As well as providing shock protection for your phone and hacker protection for your cards, the case also serves as a kickstand, so you can easily prop your phone up on the go for watching some TV on the train.

This particular model is only compatible with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the manufacturer does make identical versions for the standard iPhone 13, the 13 Mini and the 13 Pro.

Key specs – Material: Faux leather, thermoplastic polyurethane; Shockproof: Yes; Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max; Other versions available: Yes; Other colours available: Yes

3. Humixx Shockproof Case: The best military-grade iPhone 13 Pro case

Price: From £16 | Buy now from Amazon



Humixx’s military-grade shockproof case was one of our picks for the best iPhone 12/Pro case, and the latest version gives us no reason to stop recommending it. Weighing in at just 1.05oz, this slim and lightweight case provides a sturdy protective layer for your new iPhone 13 Pro without adding any unnecessary bulk.

As well as looking sleek and stylish, the exterior of the case is coated with a nano-oleophobic layer that Humixx claims is completely resistant to fingerprint smudges, oil stains and yellowing. The silicone bumpers are designed for maximum shock absorption, with Humixx stating that the case can provide protection against falls of up to eight feet.

The model linked here is specifically for the iPhone 13 Pro, but the manufacturer also offers versions for the standard iPhone 13, the 13 Mini and the 13 Pro Max.

Key specs – Material: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane; Shockproof: Yes; Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro; Other versions available: Yes; Other colours available: Yes

4. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe: The best official iPhone 13 case

Price: £29 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’d like to have officially branded accessories for your new iPhone 13, this entry is the one for you. Produced by Apple, this flexible silicone case adds an extra layer of protection to your iPhone 13, as well as a more textured surface to keep the phone from slipping out of your grasp.

Built-in magnets make connecting to a MagSafe quick and easy, while also allowing for faster wireless charging with a Qi-certified charger. Apple also claims that the case has been through thousands of hours of testing during production, designed to maximise the case’s ability to protect your iPhone 13 from scratches and drops.

As with the other entries on this list, Apple’s Silicone Case is available for all models of iPhone 13. Linked here is the standard iPhone 13, but you can also get the case for the iPhone 13 Mini, the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max.

Key specs - Material: Silicone; Shockproof: No; Compatible with: iPhone 13; Other versions available: Yes; Other colours available: Yes

5. LeYi Military Grade Case: The best armoured iPhone 13 Mini case

Price: £13 | Buy now from Amazon



For the absolute best level of protection for your iPhone 13, LeYi’s Military Grade case is the one for the job. The rigid polycarbonate outer layer is paired with a softer TPU interior for durable hybrid protection. Rounding out the design are the non-slip rubber bumpers and the tempered glass screen protectors (two are included as standard).

If you do happen to accidentally drop your phone, the raised bezels keep the screen and cameras from making contact with the floor, and the hard outer shell is purportedly anti-scratch, so there’s no worry about ruining the slick matte finish. On the back of the case, you’ll also find a built-in kickstand that can swivel 360°, perfect for propping up your phone for a bit of Netflix, and a metal plate for easy connection to a MagSafe or wireless charger.

This model of LeYi’s armoured case specifically fits the iPhone Mini 13, but there are also options available for the standard iPhone 13, the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max.

Key specs – Material: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane; Shockproof: Yes; Compatible with: iPhone 13 Mini; Other versions available: Yes; Other colours available: No

6. Mous Limitless 4.0 Walnut Case: The most stylish iPhone 13 Pro Max case

Price: £45 | Buy now from Amazon



This sophisticated case from Mous is another that previously appeared on our best iPhone 12/Pro case roundup, and once again, the latest iteration gives us no cause to withdraw our recommendation.

The brand’s impact-absorbing AiroShock technology lines the inside of the case, designed to protect your phone from accidental drops. Pulling the whole thing together is a simple but elegant walnut panel on the back, lending your phone a touch of class. Crucially, functionality isn’t sacrificed for style here, as even with the walnut panel, the case is fully MagSafe compatible.

The model featured here is designed specifically for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Mous also produces identical designs fit for the iPhone 13 Mini and the 13 Pro, but the case for the standard iPhone 13 is out of stock at time of writing.

Key specs – Material: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, walnut; Shockproof: Yes; Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max; Other versions available: Yes; Other colours available: Yes (various styles)

7. CLCKR Shockproof Cover with Phone Grip: The most versatile iPhone 13/Pro case

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



Attachable rings and pop-out grips for the back of your phone have been around for a while now, with plenty of cases including them to make holding your phone more comfortable. The twist here is that, rather than a ring or a grip, you’ve got a multi-purpose strap that offers you a wider range of use.

As well as providing a comfortable and supportive grip when holding your phone, the strap can be folded in several ways to double as a convenient phone stand, with options for holding your phone in portrait or landscape mode, as well as a slightly inclined call-friendly conference mode. On top of these functions, the case offers the expected shock-protection, with a TPU bumper and raised edges to protect your screen from accidental drops.

This case is designed to fit both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. There is an option for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the seller has confirmed that there are currently no plans to release a version for the iPhone 13 Mini.

Key specs – Material: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane; Shockproof: Yes; Compatible with: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro; Other versions available: Yes; Other colours available: Yes

8. Ted Baker Talleu Mirror Case: The best designer iPhone 13 Mini case

Price: £40 | Buy now from Proporta



For a stylish case that protects your phone from drops and scratches, you can’t do much better than this artsy number from Ted Baker. A sleek black folio cover with a pastel floral design, this case is both eye-catching and sophisticated.

Despite its looks, this case is hard-wearing, too, with enough shock protection to protect your phone from accidental drops. The case is also compatible with QI wireless charging, and even comes with a handy mirror tucked inside the cover, making it easy to ensure that you’re presentable before FaceTiming your gran.

The model linked to here is specifically made to fit the iPhone 13 Mini, but there are options available for the standard iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max on the same website.

Key specs – Material: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane; Shockproof: Yes; Compatible with: iPhone 13 Mini; Other versions available: Yes; Other colours available: Yes (various styles)

Buy now from Proporta