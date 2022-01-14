The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases to buy in 2022

Let’s face it: the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE isn’t the cheapest phone in the world. If you’re looking to protect your investment, choosing the best phone case you can is crucial to keeping that vibrant 6.4in display shiny and crack-free for a lot longer.

Not only do cases shield your new S21 FE from damage, but they can help you out in everyday life; there are cases with stands to watch your favourite TV shows, credit card holders for easy access to your chip and pin, and even waterproof pouches to get that perfect underwater shot. Whatever environment you find yourself in, a quality case can provide a helping hand as well as be nice to look at.

With a myriad of options to choose from, it can be a bit of a laborious task crawling through page after page of product reviews in search of the perfect case. Fortunately for you, we’ve gathered a range of cases with different plus points so that whatever you choose you’ll be sure to enjoy your phone’s new outer shell, all while getting that must-have protection – because what would be the point otherwise? Read on below for all the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone cases on the market right now.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases to buy

1. Oterkin case: Best shock-proof case

Price: £16 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’ve been scarred from previous devices smashing on their first collision, then it makes sense to try and protect your phone in the best way possible. With this option from Oterkin, you can immediately be assured that your phone is safe just by looking at the military-grade protection. There is a dual-layer design featuring a soft TPU frame to absorb shock as well as a hard back shell for extra resistance. The package also includes a glass screen protector so there is 360 coverage.

This one isn’t only about safety though, as there is also a built-in magnetic plate for mounting in your car plus a metal kickstand that doubles as a grip holder to make sure it never slips from grasp.

Key specs – Material: Polyurethane/Polycarbonate; Shockproof: Yes; Other colours available: Yes

2. Kwmobile rubber case: Best budget case

Price: £3 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking for a bargain sleeve to dress your phone up in, then look no further than this case from Kwmobile. It doesn’t offer the best protection out there, but the shock-absorbing TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) rubber provides decent cushioning against any falls while safeguarding from scratches. The main draws are the smooth feeling it provides in hand and the luscious lavender colour of the case itself. There are also other colours available though they are nearer the £7 mark, making this a real steal.

Key specs – Material: Polyvinyl Chloride; Shockproof: No; Other Colours available: Yes

3. Spigen Aquashield Pouch: Best waterproof case

Price: £11 | Buy now from Amazon



Samsung’s S21 FE might be water resistant at 1.5m for 30 minutes, but that doesn’t mean accidents can’t happen when in or around water. For peace of mind when splashing in the pool, why not get Spigen’s 100% waterproof pouch. All you do is lock a clip into place and you are good to go. Spigen says it has been tested to stay completely dry at depths up to a massive 30m (98.5ft). With an adjustable strap – ranging between 11.6 and 22in – you can also let your phone roam freely in the water, while being assured it’s not too far away.

Key specs – Material: Polyvinyl Chloride; Shockproof: No; Other colours available: Yes

4. Samsung Smart Clear View Cover: Best official case

Price: £26 | Buy now from Samsung



Samsung has a range of official cases to pick from, but the Smart Clear View Cover is something truly innovative. The standout feature of this case is a clear window that allows you to check notifications, pause music, or answer calls all while the lid is shut. Besides this nifty feature, the case offers all-round protection while fitting tightly to the phone itself, meaning you can enjoy the ergonomic design of the S21 FE without a cumbersome outer shell. Like the S21 FE, it comes in 'Lavender', 'Olive Green' and 'White' colourways to further add to the careless illusion.

Key specs – Material: Plastic; Shockproof: No; Other colours available: Yes

5. TUCCH Wallet Case: Best flip-case

Price: £20 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’ve already got a range of items and accessories, from earbuds and keys to cash and cards, adding a 6in+ phone is going to make things a bit crowded in your pockets. Aiming to make your life easier is the TUCCH Wallet Case, which has three card slots and a cash compartment hidden inside the flip-lid.

The flip-lid itself is made from coloured leather (9 varieties are available) and has a magnetic clasp for easy access. There’s also a built-in stand should you want to watch a TV show or movie on a long journey. Incredibly, TUCCH is offering a LIFETIME warranty on this product, so should anything go wrong with your case, you can get a refund or free replacement.

Key specs – Material: Faux leather, thermoplastic polyurethane; Shockproof: Yes; Other colours available: Yes