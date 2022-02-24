The best Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus cases to buy in 2022

So, you’ve taken the leap and purchased a Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus. Congratulations, because you’ve got some proper hardware on your hands – but if you want your S22 to stay shiny, secure and all in one piece for as long as you use it, then your next purchase has to be the best phone case you can find.

Finding an equally safe and stylish smartphone case can be troublesome, especially if part of the reason you bought the S22 was for how it looked. Understandably, you’ll want to show off your new toy – it’s a beauty with cutting-edge componentry, after all. Luckily, there are a variety of cases available to buy, ranging from military-grade delights that will never leave you crying into a broken phone to cases with stands that will facilitate a quick movie during your morning commute.

To make things as simple as can be, we’ve gathered together a list of the best case options that will house either the S22 or its bigger brother, the S22 Plus, in proper protective gear. There’s a whole range of shock absorbers and drop protectors; wallet cases and pocket faces; minimalist marvels and designer models. You name it, we’ve covered it in our roundup below. Read on to find an option that suits your needs within a budget you’ll love.

READ NEXT: Best phone battery life

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus cases to buy

1. Olixar Ultra-thin clear case: Best budget case

Price: £7 | Buy S22 | Buy S22 Plus now from Mobile Fun



Sometimes a cheap and cheerful option is the best way forward. This clear and ultra-slim case from Olixar will allow you to enjoy the phone colourway you paid for instead of being weighed down by any bulky brick protection.

Now, we can’t promise you’ll get protection like the heavy-duty cases on this list, but you’re still getting a lightweight, scratch-resistant case that will do the best job it can. Importantly, this Olixar case has raised bezels so any falls will at least hit the case ahead of your phone’s screen or camera set.

Key specs – Phone: S22 & S22 Plus; Material: Gel; Shockproof: No; Colours available: Black, grey, red wine; Extras: None

Buy S22 Plus now from Mobile Fun

Buy S22 now from Mobile Fun

2. Samsung Smart Clear View Cover: Best official case

Price: £37 | Buy S22 | Buy S22 Plus now from Box



If you want an official Samsung case that doesn’t completely break the bank, the Smart Clear View Cover Case is a great choice. While it might not be as snazzy as Samsung’s Smart LED cover case, this case has pretty similar features for around £20 less. The front panel provides quick access to phone features such as the camera and the ability to respond to incoming calls and alarms without having to constantly open and close the case itself. Besides this top-line feature, the case also protects from shock and dust as well as daily wear and tear through a scratch-resistant coating.

Key specs – Phone: S22 & S22 Plus; Material: Plastic; Shockproof: Yes; Colours available: Black, white, burgundy; Extras: None

Buy S22 Plus now from BoxBuy S22 now from Box

3. Spigen IPX8: Best waterproof case

Price: £22 | Buy now from Amazon



Yes, I know what you’re thinking: the Samsung S22 and S22 Plus smartphones are already waterproof. Well, both phones do have an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance – just like the S21 devices – but this is only resistance up to 1.5m in depth for around 30 minutes. Not ideal if you plan on going diving with your quality camera phone.

To waterproof your S22 as much as you can, this pouch from Spigen provides IPX8 waterproof protection up to a massive 25 metres or 82 feet in depth. It will protect any phone up to seven inches in length, as well as any other essentials like cash and cards. So you don’t lose it while splashing in the water, there’s also a 22in lanyard to put around your neck.

Key specs – Phone: S22 & S22 Plus; Material: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane; Shockproof: No; Colours available: Black, grey, red wine; Extras: No

4. Yidai-Silu case: Best wallet case

Price: £29 | Buy now from Amazon



Many of the “wallet” cases out there are simply leather covers built with a couple of pockets for cards. So, when you find a more substantial wallet case for your phone it’s really worth considering.

This multifunction case from Yidai-Silu offers just that, with a whopping 14 card slots and a large coin compartment for any loose change. There’s even a rotatable cardholder for when you need to rapidly use an Oyster or contactless card and a mirror should you want to make any on-the-move adjustments to your appearance. Plus, to make things extra handy, the magnetic design means you can detach your phone from the rest of the wallet if and when you need to.

Key specs – Phone: S22 & S22 Plus; Material: Leather; Shockproof: Not officially; Colours available: Black, grey, red wine; Extras: No

5. WFTE Double Protection case: Best multifunctional S22 Plus case

Price: £11 | Buy now from Amazon



Having multiple features packed into one purchase is always a boon and that’s no different with a smartphone case. This Double Protection case from WFTE offers a Samsung S22 Plus user a whole host of useful attributes.

There are two layers of protection to keep everything undamaged: a TPU soft shell on the inside and a PC shell on the outside with raised bezels above the screen and camera set. That backside shell also has room for three debit, credit or whatever-bit of card you need to take out with you, which is more than enough room for most people. Above the card slot is a handy kickstand for hands-free phone use, and if you remove your cards, this case is equipped for wireless charging too. If all that wasn’t enough, it also comes with two screen protectors.

Key specs – Phone: S22 Plus; Material: TPU/PC plastic; Shockproof: Yes; Colours available: Black, blue, red; Extras: Two tempered glass screen protectors