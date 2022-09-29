Best iPhone 14 case 2022: Keep your new smartphone safe with the most sturdy and stylish cases

If you’ve just pulled the trigger and bought yourself a new iPhone 14, your goal now is to decide which is the best case to pair with your snazzy new piece of tech. A smart investment can save you a lot of headaches – not to mention money – down the road by helping to keep your screen pristine and your phone in perfect working order.

Fortunately, there’s a mountain of choices when it comes to buying a case for your iPhone 14. Whether you’re in the market for something ultra-tough and durable, something sleeker, or a case with a little bit of everything, the cases on this list have got you covered.

In fact, there are so many options that trying to choose a case can be an overwhelming experience, especially if you want to purchase something quickly without having to do heaps of research. Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work and compiled a list of the best iPhone 14 cases available to buy right now.

The best iPhone 14 cases to buy in 2022

1. Apple iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe: Best official iPhone 14 case

Price: £49 | Buy now from Apple



If you’ve just handed over a heap of money to Apple for your new phone, chances are you trust them to deliver a quality product. Buying an official Apple case streamlines your decision and removes any potential concerns you might have about the compatibility of your phone and a case from another company.

The official silicone case is also a great option if you’re after something that preserves and even enhances the design of your new phone rather than hiding it away in a bulky casing. It’s available in a wide range of colours and boasts a slim, minimalist look that’s guaranteed to fit the phone perfectly.

The soft-touch silicone exterior is pleasing to hold and though it doesn’t offer as much protection as some other cases on this list, Apple states that it’s still designed to defend against drops and scratches.

Buy now from Apple

2. Spigen Liquid Air Case: Best budget iPhone 14 case

Price: £17 | Buy now from Amazon



The Spigen Liquid Air case is the cheapest on our list and offers a nice option if you’re feeling the pinch after splashing out on your new phone. Don’t fret, the relatively low price isn’t reflective of poor quality. In fact, the Spigen Liquid Air case has a handful of neat features.

Although the plain geometric design and limited colour options aren’t the most exciting, the grippy silicone exterior should help you keep your phone in your hand rather than on the floor. If it should slip anyway, air cushion technology and raised edges should provide some good drop protection.

You get all this in a smart case that’s fairly slim and is compatible with wireless charging, not to mention kind on your wallet.

3. Otterbox Defender Series Case: Best iPhone 14 case for protection

Price: £43 | Buy now from Otterbox



Otterbox has made a name for itself by catering to adventurous types who need a case that can protect against the hazards of an active lifestyle, or for anyone clumsy and prone to dropping their valuables.

If either of those sounds like you, the Otterbox defender series case for the iPhone 14 is a smart choice. This is a case that prioritises protection. Satisfyingly rugged, it boasts both a polycarbonate shell and a synthetic rubber slipcover that ensures your phone can survive being dropped time and time again. Crucially, it also comes with port covers that help to keep dirt, dust and other generally unwanted things from getting inside your flashy new phone and damaging it.

As a neat bonus, the optional holster doubles up as a belt clip for when you’re on the go and as a kickstand for hands-free viewing in your downtime.

Buy now from Otterbox

4. Casetify Impact Series Case: Best-looking iPhone 14 case

Price: £47-£56 | Buy now from Casetify



Any one of Casetify’s astonishing range of chic case designs is perfect for someone looking to add some real personality to their phone. Whether your taste is vibrant, psychedelic patterns, cute cat illustrations or anything in between, Casetify will definitely have something that floats your boat. And they don’t sacrifice utility in the name of style, either. Casetify’s impact series cases are deceptively tough despite their fun exteriors, featuring a raised bezel for screen protection and thick edges that should give you some reasonable protection against fall damage.

Buy now from Casetify

5. Totallee iPhone 14 Case: Best transparent iPhone 14 case

Price: $39 | Buy now from Totallee



Straight out of the box, the iPhone 14 is a beautiful piece of kit, and if covering it up or hiding it away in a case seems like the worst idea ever, this could be a savvy choice.

Ideally suited to those of you who want to retain the sleek original design of your iPhone 14 whilst still doing the responsible thing and giving it a bit of protection against bumps and scuffs, the Totallee Clear case is a winner. Being ultra-thin, completely transparent, super light and free from any branding or logos means it’s hardly noticeable at all. It also has the added benefit of being so thin it won’t impede wireless charging.

Buy now from Totallee

6. Otterbox Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe: Best general use iPhone 14 case

Price: £35 | Buy now from Otterbox



For a case that scores highly across the board without costing a fortune, you can’t go wrong with the Otterbox Symmetry Series+. As a stylish, sturdy case with good MagSafe connection, it ticks all the main boxes, and it’s made from more than 50% recycled plastic.

As you would expect from an Otterbox product, you can rely on this case to help your phone survive a tonne of drops, and it comes complete with raised edges around the screen and camera to help ensure they also emerge unscathed. Another cool feature is its antimicrobial properties which help to protect the case against bacteria, though unfortunately, this doesn’t mean holding the phone is a substitute for washing your hands. Even so, there are very few marks against this case.

Buy now from Otterbox